NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL CORDALE RUSSELL

North Mesquite senior had a touchdown reception and a punt return for a score to help lead the Stallions to a 30-24 victory over West Mesquite on Friday in a Class 5A Division I game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Despite sharing a school district since 1976, and football stadiums since 1982, North Mesquite and West Mesquite had never met in a football game at the varsity level.

That changed on Friday.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments