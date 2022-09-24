Despite sharing a school district since 1976, and football stadiums since 1982, North Mesquite and West Mesquite had never met in a football game at the varsity level.
That changed on Friday.
Now as district rivals, not only were city-wide bragging rights on the line, but both were trying to earn a win they hoped would provide a springboard toward a run to the playoffs.
Though somewhat mistake-filled at times, the Stallions and Wranglers put on a back-and-forth show, with each delivering big plays at key moments.
The decisive surge came courtesy of North Mesquite, who scored two touchdowns in an 88-second span early in the fourth quarter and that proved to be the difference in a 30-24 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Stallions improve to 2-3 overall, and they even their 7-5A Division I mark at 1-1, while the Wranglers fall to 3-2 and 0-2 in district play.
The game was the culmination of a busy day for Mesquite ISD, who inducted its Class of 2022 into the Hall of Honor. After a day full of activities, including a luncheon and an official induction ceremony, the inductees were recognized on the field prior to kickoff.
Most stayed for the game, but if they left early, they missed most of the dramatics.
West Mesquite had taken a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter courtesy of a 37-yard field goal by Nestor Leon.
On the ensuing drive, North Mesquite was forced to punt, but a personal foul on the play gave them new life and the Stallions took full advantage. On the very next play, Jaquaylon Carraway, who entered the game at quarterback in the start of the second half after starter Luke Seder was injured, hit Jalan Hicks in stride for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give North Mesquite a 23-17 lead.
The Stallion defense then forced a punt and it came down in the hands of senior Cordale Russell, who broke out of one tackle, made a cutback and outraced the rest of the Wranglers on a 68-yard return for a touchdown and suddenly, it was 30-17 with exactly 10 minutes left.
West Mesquite would not go down without a fight.
Playing without star wide receiver Javion Jackson, who was injured earlier in the game, as well as leading rusher Briceson Walker, the Wranglers marched 70 yards in 14 plays, with Craig Dale rolling right and finding Elyjah Walker for a 6-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 30-24 with 5:40 left.
North Mesquite then went for it on fourth-and-2 from inside its own territory, but the West Mesquite defense was up to the challenge, stuffing the run to get the ball back at the Stallions 38 with 3:29 remaining.
The Wranglers picked up one first down, but North Mesquite was able to strip the ball, with Ka’majay Else recovering for the Stallions and that seemed to be it with only 2:31 left on the clock.
But West Mesquite was able to force another punt to get the ball back with 1:19 remaining, however, a game-winning drive did not materialize, as a couple of penalties put them in a hole they were unable to get out of, as North Mesquite forced the turnover on downs and then ran out the clock to celebrate the victory.
While the latter stages of the game features a number of quick strikes, the first quarter was essentially two possessions.
The Wranglers got the opening kick and promptly marched 67 yards in 16 plays, taking nearly five minutes off the clock, with Da’Juan Limbrick capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
The Stallions responded with an 18-play drive that covered 85 yards and chewed up almost seven minutes, with Mark Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal making it 7-3 with just 29 seconds left in the first quarter.
West Mesquite scored on its second possession, as well, with Limbrick again finding the end zone on a 3-yard run to push the advantage to 14-3.
But in a sign of things to come, the North Mesquite special teams provided a spark, as Chase Adams returned the kickoff 80 yards to paydirt to close to within 14-9.
The Wranglers were looking to add to their lead midway through the second quarter, but a fumble was recovered by Terry Davis for the Stallions.
They got another chance on their next drive, but turned the ball over on downs, and the following possession ended with an interception by North Mesquite’s Kyreese Massey.
Late in the half, the Stallions had a chance after Seder hit Russell on a 44-yard gain down to the 6-yard line with 12 seconds left, but with time winding down, a pass to the end zone was picked off by West Mesquite’s Zykeus Castle to thwart the chance and send it to halftime.
Early in the third quarter, North Mesquite turned a Wrangler turnover into a touchdown when Russell out-fought a pair of defenders in the end zone to haul in a 30-yard scoring strike from Carraway to give the Stallions their first lead of the night at 16-14.
West Mesquite regained the advantage late in the third quarter when Naithen Reyes recovered a fumble and that led to the field goal by Leon that made it 17-16 with 1:04 left in the frame.
But North Mesquite would hit the Wranglers with the two big punches early in the fourth and West Mesquite was not able to overcome them, as the Stallions claimed the inaugural win int e rivalry.
