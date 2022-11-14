SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL MICAH RUSSELL

Sunnyvale senior Micah Russell is a two-time district defensive player of the year and returns as one of the key leaders for the Raiders as the season gets up and running.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

It its relatively short history, Sunnyvale has had success in nearly every sport across the board.

But if there is one sport where the Raiders have enjoyed not just consistent winning, but doing so at a high level, it is in girls basketball.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments