The 10-6A softball season come to a sour end on Friday for Mesquite and North Mesquite, as both closed out their campaigns on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Stallions dropped a 15-1 decision to Rockwall, who completed a perfect 12-0 run to the district championship.
Ainsley Pemberton struck out 10 and gave up only two hits in five innings of work to pick up the win on the mound and she got plenty of support.
In the top of the first, Ashley Minor homered and Riley Swindall singled home a run, and in the second, Roxy Thompson belted a two-run homer and Minor followed with a solo shot.
Trailing 8-0 in the fourth, North Mesquite tried to rally, as Arianna Cottrell singled, Makiya Myles walked and Gabrielle Briones singled to load the bases with nobody out.
Alia Perrin drew a free pass to force in a run, but Pemberton settled down to retire the next three hitters to prevent further damage.
The Yellowjackets put the run rule into effect in the fifth, as Thompson smacked a three-run home run and Minor capped her huge night with her third blast over the fence.
The Skeeters were unable to solve Tyler Legacy pitcher Sara Eckert in a 8-1 loss.
Mesquite was able to hang around for much of the night, and were down only 2-0 heading to the final inning, but the Raiders (9-3) erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh to put it away and secure the second seed in the playoffs.
In the other game of the night, Rockwall-Heath (8-4) wrapped up sole possession of third place with a 16-1 victory over Skyline.
Horn (7-5), who had a district bye on Friday, had already secured the fourth and final playoff berth, as they return to the postseason for the third consecutive time and is making its 15th appearance in the last 18 opportunities.
The teams now turn their attention to 9-6A and the bi-district round of the playoffs, which get started on Thursday.
As the fourth seed, the Jaguars draw a tough assignment in their opener when they take on 9-6A champion Wylie, the No. 8 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, who recently completed an undefeated run to their district championship.
The two teams will meet in the opener of a best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wylie High School. The second game shifts to the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wylie East.
Rockwall, the No. 4 team in the TGCA state poll, will face fourth-seeded Rowlett in a one-game playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall.
The Eagles will be coming in with momentum after picking up a 9-1 win over Naaman Forest on Friday.
It took a while for Rowlett to shake the Rangers.
The Eagles pushed across a run in the bottom of the second, as Liliana Yerena walked, moved into scoring position on a base hit by Haleigh Aldridge and scored on a passed ball, and in the third, Riley Smith doubled and was driven in by Isabella Olade to make it 2-0.
Naaman Forest cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth, as Elizabeth Lazalde walked and was eventually driven in by Savanna Silveus.
But Rowlett pulled away from there.
In the bottom of the fifth, Riley Smith doubled, Charley Wilson walked and both came around to score on a base hit by Olade.
The Eagles added insurance in the sixth. Kailynn Johnson singled Zoriana Cooper walked and Kailei Goforth reached on a base hit to load the bases.
They would not stay there for long, as Wilson cleared them with a three-run double, Olade drove in a run and Beverly Brown added a RBI triple to make it a 9-1 game.
After Smith had logged the first four innings, striking out four, Catherine Snow came on to close it out, striking out three and not allowing a run in three innings of work.
Sachse, the 9-6A runner-up, will face third-seeded Rockwall-Heath after completing a 12-2 district campaign with a 27-0 rout of South Garland.
Sachse left little doubt from the start, erupting for 16 runs in the opening frame.
Kayla Olthouse, Madison McClarity and Isabella Penk each logged an inning of work on the mound, combining to strike out six in a three-inning perfect game.
The Mustangs flexed their muscle at the plate.
McClarity was 1-of-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in, while Olthouse went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Karleigh Dittrich homered and drove in three, Nevaeh Watkins also went deep, scored twice and plated two runs and Madison Trusty added three runs batted in.
The Mustangs and Hawks will meet in Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sachse. Rockwall-Heath is at home for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, and if there is a third game, they will return to Rockwall-Heath at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The other bi-district match-up will feature Garland taking on Tyler Legacy.
The Owls will head east for Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tyler Legacy. Garland will host the Raiders at 6 p.m. Friday for Game 2, with the third game, if needed, to be played 30 minutes after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.