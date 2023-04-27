The road to the state track and field meet gets tougher every step of the way and that journey got a bit longer a few years ago when the area competitions were added as another hurdle to clear to get to Austin.
But several local athletes took that next step by earning top-four finishes at the 9-6A/10-6A competition, which took place on Thursday at Wylie’s Pirate Stadium.
The top four advance to the Class 6A Region II met, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Waco Midway High School.
While the Rockwall girls’ overall depth was too much to overcome in the team standings, as the Yellowjackets piled up 147 points to grab the area title, Sachse and Mesquite put together strong efforts as the Mustangs (88) and Skeeters () finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Mustangs were led by a pair of dual gold medalists in Favor Anyanwu and Hannah Lowe.
Anyanwu, a junior who already has one state gold in her collection, swept the discus and the shot put.
Anyanwu’s throw of 128-10 in the discus was enough to outlast Mesquite’s Jewel Giles, who checked in at 125-1, with that duo nearly 20 feet ahead of the rest of the field.
Anyanwu led a 9-6A sweep of the top three spots in the shot put with a mark of 44-03.00. She was followed by Lakeview’s Jasmine Nichols in second (40-03.50), teammate Kennedy Progue in third (40-03.50) and Giles in fourth (38-11.75), as the Skeeter claimed her second regional berth.
In the sprints, Lowe once again dominated in the 100 and 200 meters.
Her winning time of 11.71 in the 100 was a half-second faster than her nearest finisher, and in the 200, she clocked a 24.46 to lead a top-four group that also included Mesquite’s Ky’Leah Hill in third at 25.02.
Lowe also helped the Sachse 4x100 relay to a second place finish, as its time of 48.00 was behind only North Forney (47.32), while Hill did the same for the Skeeters’ 4x200 relay, who crossed in 1:43.12 to take second behind North Forney (1.:42.79).
Both teams also advanced in the 4x400 relay, where Sachse (4:06.54) was third and Mesquite was fourth (4:07.42).
The Mustangs also had a dual-qualifier in the field in Ally Cheek, who placed third in the high jump by clearing 5-04.00, and fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11-00.00.
Horn will be represented in Waco by Esomchukwu Ugochi, who placed second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.09, which was behind only North Forney’s Zyriah Moore at 45.28, and she was also fourth in the 100 hurdles at 15.43 in an event won by Lakeview freshman Kelly Horace (14.73).
The battle for the boys team title was far closer, but Wyle (95) was able to hold off Naaman Forest (83) and North Forney (82) for the area championship.
Among the area standouts was Mesquite senior Jamarion Woods, who is heading to the regional meet in a pair of events.
Woods captured a gold medal in the lone jump with a mark of 22-08.00, and also earned silver in the triple jump with a best of 46-01.00.
The Horn 4x100 relay seized gold with its time of 41.73 seconds. That team included D.J. Coleman, who placed third (11.06) in the 100 behind Lakeview’s Savion Hunter (10.84) and Sachse’s Courtland Scott (11.07).
Scott also helped the Mustangs’ 4x200 relay to a second-place finish (1:28.69) behind the Patriots (1:27.60).
Horn had two more individual qualifiers as Marvelous Ojeh was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 35.49 and Armstrong Nnodim’s throw of 47-10.25 was good enough for fourth in the shot put behind Naaman Forest’s Markis Deal, who once again dominated in the throws to win gold in both.
Rowlett’s lone representative will be Emanuel Evans, who cleared 6-04 in the high jump to finish second in an event that also included Sachse’s Grayson King in fourth.
