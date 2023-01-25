It was another season to remember for the Dallas Christian football team.
The Chargers posted a 13-1 record and saved their best for last.
In four playoff games, Dallas Christian outscored its opponents by a combined score of 186-13, capped off by a 24-0 blanking of Houston Cypress Christian to claim the TAPPS Division III championship.
It was the second consecutive state title for the Chargers and the 10th in the program’s storied history.
While Dallas Christian raked in its share of statewide offense, the Chargers’ domination on the field was also reflected on the TAPPS Division III District 2 team, highlighted by four superlative awards
Junior Will Nettles was voted as the district most valuable player.
A first-team selection in all three phases of the game, Nettles did a little of everything.
He led the Chargers in receiving with 58 catches for 1,455 yards and 20 touchdowns, and added 18 carries for 205 yards and three scores on the ground.
Nettles also contributed on special teams, where he had two punt returns for touchdowns and accounted for 1,980 total yards of offense.
On top of that, Nettles also played every down on defense, where the all-state defensive back recorded 47 tackles, with two for loss, six interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Carney was tabbed the offensive most valuable player.
The first-team all-state honoree, who is already attracting the attention of college programs, completed 128-of-187 passes—a completion rate of 68 percent—for 2,409 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Carney was also a force with his legs, as he posted 109 carries for 918 yards and five scores.
Senior lineman Phillip Bazemore was selected as the district defensive most valuable player.
Bazemore dominated opposing offenses, recording 89 tackles, with 20 for loss, 16 sacks, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal.
Dallas Christian head coach Mike Wheeler added another district coach of the year award to his resume. Wheeler surpassed 300 career victories as a head coach early in the season, which culminated with his sixth state championship.
Joining Nettles and Carney on the first-team offense were seven teammates.
Senior running back Zach Hernandez had 199 carries for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 154 yards and a score, and even added in a touchdown pass.
Junior running back Nik Barr registered 34 carries for 387 yards, an average of better than 11 yards per attempt, with seven touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Zain Tolliver hauled in 17 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns, while senior tight end Jackson Ivy, senior linemen Cole Burk and Greg Saldivar and junior lineman Porter Nix helped pave the way for one of the most dominant offenses in the state.
The first-team defense featured four more Chargers in addition to Nettles and Bazemore.
Junior lineman Devontay High recorded 82 tackles, with eight for loss, and six sacks.
Junior linebacker Chris Scott led the team with 91 tackles with six for loss, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception, while junior linebacker D.J. Lampkins recorded 89 tackles, with five for loss, and a fumble recovery.
Rounding out the first-teamers on defense is senior defensive back Zain Tolliver, another multi-position honoree who had 62 tackles, with four for loss, with one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.
The second-team offense included junior running back Chris Scott (8-56 rush, 3-84, TD rec.) and junior linemen Garrett Blassingame and Aidan Wurz.
Dallas Christian landed six more players on the second-team defense.
Junior lineman Nik Barr (52 tackles, 9 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 FF, 4 FR) played alongside fellow lineman junior Porter Nix (35 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, FR).
In the middle, senior linebacker Franklin Michael (49 tackles, 5 TFL, INT) and senior Jackson Ivy (31 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, FR, FF) were recognized.
Rounding out the second-team selections on defense were junior defensive back Dameon Kristensen (37 tackles, 1 TFL, FF) and senior defensive back Maddox Losher (57 tackles, TFL, 2 INTs).
Dallas Christian also had a number of honorable mentions with sophomore running back Kaleb Gilreath, junior running back Jackson Latimer, senior wide receiver Maddox Losher, senior wide receiver Austin Ellis, junior wide receiver Damian Kristensen, junior tight end D.J. Lampkins, junior offensive lineman Titus Small, senior athlete Franklin Michael, senior kicker Jack Lowery and senior defensive back Austin Ellis.
