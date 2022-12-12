Every two years, when the University Interscholastic League announces its biennial realignment, there are changes.
Some of those are bigger than others.
For Mesquite ISD girls basketball teams, those changes have been minimal in recent years, with Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn in 6A and Poteet and West Mesquite in 5A.
Though one team might depart, and another might join, the core nucleus of district competition remained largely the same.
That is not the case as the 2022-2023 district races get underway this week.
Locally, the biggest change is the Stallions leaving their longtime rival Skeeters and Jaguars behind in 10-6A as they drop down in classification, where they join the Pirates and Wranglers in 12-5A.
There are other differences, as well, but the bottom line remains the same, as each of the five MISD teams begins their respective quests to secure a spot in the playoffs.
10-6A
Mesquite (0-0, 14-2)
The Skeeters have a proud tradition that dates back generations, when they captured three consecutive state championships from 1948-1950.
Mesquite has enjoyed its share of highlights over the years since, but not recently, as it has not qualified for the playoffs since 2014.
But head coach Kelsi Baker has the Skeeters rolling through the first month of the season and they have already exceeded their win total from a year ago.
The focus now, is to carry that over into 10-6A play and secure a postseason berth for the first time in nearly a decade.
Mesquite returned a first-team all-district honoree in junior Sanaa Darensburg, as well as second-team senior Zoe Brown.
That duo has performed well in the early stages, and the better news for the Skeeters is they have other players step up at times around them.
That group includes senior Cori Brown, juniors Kayla Smolley, Kayloni Smolley and Carly Jenkins and sophomores Samiya Mahr and KaMya Thompson.
Horn (0-0, 8-8)
While each of the five MISD programs have had their share of highlights, Horn has carried the banner for the last two decades.
Since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, the Jaguars have never missed the playoffs, a streak of 20 straight appearances that includes 10 district championships, including at least a share in six of the last seven years.
When the expectation is to make the playoffs, teams generally schedule tough during the non-district portion of the schedule and Horn has done just that through the first month, but it understands, the time is now to raise its level of play.
Head coach Whitney Long and her staff was tasked with the challenge of replacing eight all-district performers, including offensive player of the year Da’Lonna Choice, but a team does not remain a consistent winner without having the ability to reload.
The Jaguars did return a pair of second-team honorees in seniors Camden Harston and Juliet Esomchukwu and seniors Camryn Reed and Payton Perkins were honorable mention selections.
That quartet has been solid thus far, and other have stepped up their play, as well, including junior Sidney Minor and sophomore Kamaria Ford.
While Horn is still rounding into form, its pedigree speaks for itself, as the Jaguars were picked to win the 10-6A championship in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll.
The Field:
In addition to the departure of North Mesquite, Skyline was also placed in another district.
While the MISD duo, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Legacy remain intact, that quintet is joined by newcomers Royse City and North Forney, who are making the jump up in classification.
Though the Bulldogs (0-0, 13-7) are moving up, they are picked to finish second behind Horn in the 10-6A playoff race.
Royse City is coming off a season where it won the 13-5A championship and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs did graduate district most valuable player Nevaeh Zavala and co-defensive player of the year Maggie Hutka, but they return a pair of first-teamers in seniors Nicole Weaver and Kayla Kimbrough.
Royse City has also gotten good production from seniors Shelby Aldridge and Alexia Lohman and junior Kayla Sargent.
Rockwall (0-0, 8-7), another perennial playoff team who finished third last season, is picked to place third once again in the TABC preseason rankings.
The Yellowjackets graduated a bulk of their primary production from last season, meaning they have spent the first month looking for others to step up.
Senior Lola Buraimo was an all-district honorable mention pick last season and is off to a good start, as are juniors Makenna Armstrong and Mack Lindgrin and sophomore Audrey Yelverton.
Tyler Legacy (0-0, 5-5) was picked to finish fourth, coming off a runner-up effort last season.
The Raiders graduated several key members, including 10-6A most valuable player Aalyiah Campbell, but honorable mention seniors Taliyah Mumphrey, Rose Rook and Ella Rook do return.
The other newcomer, North Forney (0-0, 5-3) did make the playoffs out of 13-5A last season and will be formidable with sophomore Londyn Barrett, last year’s district newcomer of the year, and first-team junior Jaz Marsh, while all-district juniors Nevaeh McCoy and Lauren Pete are hoping to lead the Hawks (0-0, 7-8) back into the playoff mix.
12-5A
Last season, Poteet and West Mesquite finished looking up in the 13-5A standings to Royse City, Highland Park, North Forney and Crandall, not to mention fifth-place Greenville.
The Pirates and Wranglers, as well as newcomer North Mesquite, will not have to contend with any of those teams this year, as they are now joined by Seagoville, Conrad, Bryan Adams, Spruce and Samuell, who have endured some struggles in recent years.
Poteet (0-0, 6-3)
The Pirates made five playoff appearances in six years from 2015-2020, but have not been back since.
Poteet has an experienced group ready to make a run with first-team all-district senior Kalin Bradley and fellow seniors Kya Richardson and Khari Nelson.
Juniors Gabby Bradley and Serena Anukem have been solid and freshman Trinity Henderson has also made an early impact.
In the TABC 12-5A preseason poll, the Pirates were picked to win their first district championship since 2019.
North Mesquite (0-0, 5-9)
The Stallions have come as close as any MISD team to reaching the pinnacle, advancing to the state championship game back in 1988, and while they had some other good seasons in following years, they have not been back to the playoffs since 2009.
North Mesquite is hoping the change of scenery will also result in a reversal of fortunes.
The Stallions have a go-to player in senior Madison Spain, a second-team all-district honoree who recently poured in 24 points in a game. Sophomore Haven Crabb was an honorable mention all-district pick last year and Isabella Fenimore and A’Niyah Shoemaker are also contributors.
West Mesquite (0-0, 4-10)
Like Poteet and North Mesquite, the Wranglers are hoping a new-look district yields results like they used to enjoy, when they made 12 straight playoff appearances from 2005-2016.
West Mesquite’s last postseason berth came in 2020, but there have been some high points early on, including the work of players such as seniors Precious Okougbodu and Evanique Dennis and sophomore Tamara Cooper.
The Field
Like the three Mesquite ISD teams, Seagoville (0-0, 4-3) Spruce (0-0, 0-2) and Samuell (0-0, 0-3) are looking for a fresh start after sharing the same district with powerhouses South Oak Cliff and Lancaster last year.
None of those three teams made the playoffs last season, and the same is true with Conrad (0-0, 2-5) and Bryan Adams (0-0, 2-8), who finished at the bottom of the 11-5A standings.
In addition to the TABC projecting Poteet to win the district championship, the Pirates were followed by Spruce, West Mesquite and North Mesquite in the top four.
Eight teams in the new 12-5A, none of whom made the playoffs last season, meaning for a lucky four, making history is on the horizon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.