POTEET VS NORTH MESQUITE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Poteet and North Mesquite are both headed to the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs, which get started on Monday.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Every program goes through cycles, and some last longer than others, but for a trio of Mesquite ISD girls basketball teams, this season could not have come soon enough.

Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite swept the top three spots in the new 12-5A, and along with Horn out of 10-6A, it marks the first time ever that four Mesquite ISD teams qualified for the playoffs in the same season.

