Every program goes through cycles, and some last longer than others, but for a trio of Mesquite ISD girls basketball teams, this season could not have come soon enough.
Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite swept the top three spots in the new 12-5A, and along with Horn out of 10-6A, it marks the first time ever that four Mesquite ISD teams qualified for the playoffs in the same season.
The Pirates have a proud basketball tradition, having made enjoyed several extended stretches of success, but they missed the playoffs a year ago.
Determined to rectify that Poteet not only returned to the postseason, it earned its first district championship since 2019, and it did do in dominating fashion, posting a perfect 14-0 record.
The Pirates (23-7) will meet Hillcrest in the Class 5A bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Highland Park High School.
Surpassing the 20-win plateau marked the first time Poteet had done so since 2018-2019, and it was also undefeated at home this season.
The Pirates could be poised to make a run with an experienced group that includes seniors Kalin Bradley, Kya Richardson, Khari Nelson, Erin Robinson and Destiny Ehiogu and juniors Serena Anukem and Gabby Bradley.
West Mesquite finished second in 12-5A as it returns to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons and just the second time since 2016.
The Wranglers (19-13) take aim at their first playoff win in seven years when they play Woodrow Wilson in the bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Skyline High School.
West Mesquite will enter the playoffs with some momentum, having won 10 of its last 11 games.
“I think every season has its ups and downs and we are blessed to being play our best here as of late and heading into our first playoff run since 2019,” West Mesquite head coach Jeannette Mitchell said.
The Wranglers have several options to turn to with senior Precious Okougbodu, senior Evanique Dennis and Destiny Njoku, and others can step up, as well, with Kash Robinson, Jah Johnson, Talia Offord, Mia Varnes, Zuriah Henry and Lindsey Robles.
“I think expectations are the same in regular season as playoffs,” Mitchell said. “Play in a way that will make your school and coaches proud. As far as keys to success in order to make that happen: Play hard, play smart, play together.”
North Mesquite is the only MISD team to advance to the state tournament, having lost in the finals to powerhouse Duncanville back in 1995.
The Stallions have fallen on some hard times of late and this will be their first playoff appearance since 2009.
But that drought is over, and North Mesquite will face South Oak Cliff in the bi-district round at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Forrester Field House.
“I love this team. What I love most is our ability to overcome adversity and seeking growth through it all,” North Mesquite head coach Genevieve Campbell said. “The girls have fought adversity thrown at them all season long and I wouldn’t choose any other group to go to battle with. We are starting to gel and play our best basketball at the right time.”
The Stallions feature one of the best scorers in the area in senior guard Madison Spain, who has had several 30 and 40-point games and is averaging 22 points per contest on the season.
But if defenses concentrate too much on Spain, there are other players that can fill that role with Noemi Valdez, Trinitee Jason, A’Niyah Shoemaker, Cheyenne Edinburgh and Haven Crabb.
“Our goal is to be the hardest working program. We want to be elite in everything we do. When you work hard, have a team first mentality, positive attitude, and love your teammates - you are hard to beat,” Campbell said. “This 2022-2023 team is special. They don’t realize it but they have a significant impact and influence for our future success. Their ability to overcome adversity and be successful is reinvigorating the tradition of excellence. It’s a privilege and honor to be a North Mesquite Lady Stallion. We have a rich history of success on the women’s side at North Mesquite and this group is bringing that back.”
If the MISD trio is fortunate enough to navigate the opening round, much tougher challenges await in the area finals, where they are likely to face a talented group that includes the Frisco ISD teams, as well as The Colony.
