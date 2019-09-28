Dallas Christian completed a perfect run through the first half of the season with a 55-7 rout of Kemp on Friday at Charger Stadium.
Dallas Christian (5-0) continues to use balance on offense and that was the case from the start on Friday.
Zack Haaland found the end zone on a 7-yard quarterback keeper and then hooked up with Kynan Gilreath on a 27-yard scoring strike to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The Chargers poured it on in the second.
Haaland threw touchdown passes for 14 yards to Parker Robertson and 32 yards to Peyton Veasley, sandwiched around his own 25-yard scoring turn as they took a 34-0 lead into the break.
Dallas Christian padded its advantage in the third quarter with TJ King and Matthew Mata each scoring on 3-yard runs to make it 48-0.
Kemp finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout, but the Chargers matched that touchdown with a 17-yard run by Heath Flanagan to provide the final margin.
