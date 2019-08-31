DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL
Dallas Christian started the 2019 campaign just the way it wanted on Friday with a 50-0 rout of Houston Westbury Christian.

The Chargers scored in a variety of ways, starting with a 24-yard touchdown run by TJ King to give them the early 7-0 edge.

Justin Vaught recovered a fumble in the end zone, Dallas Christian was gifted two points on a safety and Zack Haaland hit Peyton Veasley on a scoring pass to make it 23-0 at the end of one quarter.

It was more of the same in the second, as King ripped off a 14-yard touchdown run, Haaland sprinted into the end zone from 23 yards out and then found Parker Robertson on a 13-yarrd scoring strike to push the lead to 44-0 at halftime.

The Chargers work was mostly done, but Robertson tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to finish off the scoring and the defense did the rest to preserve the shutout.

