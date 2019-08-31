Dallas Christian started the 2019 campaign just the way it wanted on Friday with a 50-0 rout of Houston Westbury Christian.
The Chargers scored in a variety of ways, starting with a 24-yard touchdown run by TJ King to give them the early 7-0 edge.
Justin Vaught recovered a fumble in the end zone, Dallas Christian was gifted two points on a safety and Zack Haaland hit Peyton Veasley on a scoring pass to make it 23-0 at the end of one quarter.
It was more of the same in the second, as King ripped off a 14-yard touchdown run, Haaland sprinted into the end zone from 23 yards out and then found Parker Robertson on a 13-yarrd scoring strike to push the lead to 44-0 at halftime.
The Chargers work was mostly done, but Robertson tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to finish off the scoring and the defense did the rest to preserve the shutout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.