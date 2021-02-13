Dallas Christian almost enjoyed a perfect season.
The Chargers were dominant from the time they stepped foot on the field, rolling over opponents week after week.
Dallas Christian scored at least 34 points in every game and no team was able to stay within 28 points.
That is, until the finale.
Despite being outgained by more than a two-to-one ratio, Austin Regents was able to take advantage of its opportunities and pull out a 26-20 upset in the TAPPS Division II state championship game.
Though the ending was disappointing, there was still plenty for the Chargers (10-1) to celebrate this season, and some of those accomplishments were recognized on the TAPPS Division II District 2 all-district team.
Dallas Christian had 14 selections on the first team—seven on each side of the ball.
That included a trio of two-way players, led by senior T.J. King.
A four-year starter, King was the engineer of the offense from his quarterback position, completing 70-of-135 passes for 1820 yards and 20 touchdowns and also rushing 84 times for 594 yards and 13 scores.
King also played cornerback and safety, where he recorded 62 tackles, with two for loss, with one sack, one quarterback pressure, one interception and five pass breakups.
Senior wide receiver Parker Robertson caught 22 passes for 670 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for 200 yards and four scores. He also made 48 tackles, with two for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups as a cornerback/safety.
Senior Brett Judd was also a two-way selection at tight end and linebacker. Judd had 10 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns and tallied 46 tackles, with four for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Senior Shon Coleman, an all-district performer previously at Sachse, also made the first team for the Chargers. Coleman had 117 carries for 1,365 yards—an average of 11.6 yards per attempt—and 19 touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard games and caught 13 passes for 329 yards and three scores.
Senior wide receiver Tristan Turner recorded 18 grabs for 396 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Cade Estes and sophomore offensive lineman Cole Burk were named to the first team after paving the way for the Chargers to average 470 yards and 54.2 points per game.
Dallas Christian had a pair of defensive linemen named to the first team in seniors Jaiden Jones and Trevor Stegman.
Jones made 56 tackles, with seven for loss, with three sacks, three quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Stegman posted 56 tackles and seven for loss to go along with three sacks and two hurries.
Senior Gabriel Grubbs joined Judd in the linebacker corps, leading the team with 91 tackles, with seven for loss, with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Senior cornerback/safety Garrett Tillett rounded out the first-team honorees. Tillett led the team with six interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, with one for loss, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
TAPPS Division II District 2 All-District Team
First Team Offense
T.J. King Sr. QB Dallas Christian
Shon Coleman Sr. RB Dallas Christian
Jamison Bays Sr. RB Tyler Grace Community
Nicholas Blaise LaRocca Jr. RB Bullard Brook Hill
Gregory Lane Sr. RB Bishop Dunne
Parker Robertson Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Ezekiel Long Jr. WR McKinney Christian
Tristan Turner Sr. WR Dallas Christian
Carson Richards Sr. WR Bullard Brook Hill
Brett Judd Sr. TE Dallas Christian
Cade Estes Sr. OL Dallas Christian
Cole Burk So. OL Dallas Christian
William Roberts Sr. OL Bullard Brook Hill
Sebastian Claudio Jr. OL McKinney Christian
Aidan Stinson Sr. OL Tyler Grace Community
Joshua Murray Sr. Ath. Tyler Grace Community
Alejandro Quintero-Argentin Sr. K Tyler Grace Community
First Team Defense
Jaiden Jones Sr. DL Dallas Christian
Trevor Stegman Sr. DL Dallas Christian
Grant Melton Sr. DL Tyler Grace Community
Jamison Bays Sr. DL Tyler Grace Community
Sebastian Claudio Jr. DL McKinney Christian
Gabriel Grubbs Jr. LB Dallas Christian
Brett Judd Sr. LB Dallas Christian
Lane Barter Sr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
Hayden Faulkner Sr. LB McKinney Christian
Derreion Hinton Jr. LB Bullard Brook Hill
T.J. King Sr. CB/S Dallas Christian
Parker Robertson Sr. CB/S Dallas Christian
Garrett Tillett Sr. CB/S Dallas Christian
Carson Richards Sr. CB/S Bullard Brook Hill
Ezekiel Long Jr. CB/S McKinney Christian
Alejandro Quintero-Argentin Sr. P Tyler Grace Community
