It has been smooth sailing for Dallas Christian through the first two weeks of the season.
The Chargers have outscored their opponents 95-6 en route to the 2-0 start and the defense has yet to allow a point.
They will look to keep that going when they take on John Paul II at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Stadium.
Dallas Christian has long been known for its ground game and it is not lacking, as TJ King is averaging 9.1 yards per carry (19-172), but the Chargers have also unveiled a passing attack in the first two weeks.
Quarterback Zack Haaland has completed 17-of-26 passes for 335 yards and seven touchdowns, including five in last week’s 45-6 rout of Bryan Adams.
Haaland has spread the ball around to eight different receivers, led by Parker Robertson (7-98, 2 TDs) and Peyton Veasley (5-169, 3 TDs).
The defense has already recorded seven sacks, 17 tackles for loss and three interceptions—two by Robertson and another by King.
Zach Reid has a team-high 14 tackles, with four for loss, Sam Johnson has made 13 stops and Preston Johnson has added 10 tackles.
John Paul II has made strides in recent years under former Dallas Cowboys standout George Teague and they have opened some eyes with a 49-19 win over Krum and a 42-10 rout of Bullard Brook Hill.
Grayson James threw for more than 2,000 yards last season and he is on pace to eclipse those numbers. James has completed 83 percent of his passes (30-of-36) for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jerand Bradley has been the big-play threat on the outside with 12 catches for 338 yards and seven touchdowns. Miles Parker (7-121, TD) and Donovan Parker (6-120, 2 TDs) are other reliable options and Grant Robinson (19-192, 2 TDs) and Carson Collins (25-134) have helped provide balance in the ground game.
Something will have to give this week against a Dallas Christian defense that has not allowed anything.
The Cardinal defense has put up its own impressive numbers of its own, allowing less than 100 yards per game.
This will be a good measuring stick for John Paul II. Last season, the Cardinals also started 2-0 against the same two opponents but saw that streak come to a grinding halt in a 37-7 loss to Dallas Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.