Dallas Christian had little problem in its season opener as it rolled to a 50-0 rout of Houston Westbury Christian.

TJ King and Parker Robertson each scored twice and quarterback Zack Haaland was responsible for three touchdowns as the Chargers cruised.

Defensively, Dallas Christian was dominant, not allowing a single point and putting their own mark on the scoreboard with a fumble recovery by Justin Vaught and a safety.

They will look to go 2-0 when they take on Bryan Adams at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Stadium.

The Cougars were on the wrong end of a lopsided 58-0 shutout at the hands of Madison.

After a 1-9 campaign last season, Bryan Adams was hoping to show improvement with the return of 14 starters, but that was not evident in the opener.

It likely will not get any easier this Friday against the Chargers.

