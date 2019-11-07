Though bigger goals still lie ahead, Dallas Christian wants to maintain momentum heading into the playoffs when it closes the regular season by hosting Tyler Grace Community at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Stadium.
The Chargers (8-1, 2-1 in district) bounced back nicely from its loss to two-time defending state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill with a methodical 42-0 thumping of McKinney Christian last week.
Dallas Christian put together an efficient outing on offense. Zach Haaland completed eight passes to six different receivers with three touchdowns to Peyton Veasley, Tyler Winfree and Justin Vaught. The ground game averaged 7.8 yards per carry, with TJ King recording 116 yards on just 13 attempts and Parker Robertson adding a 40-yard touchdown run.
Haaland is over 1,000 yards passing, has rushed for 666 yards and has accounted for 26 touchdowns (14 pass, 12 rush).
King continues to perform in the backfield when asked, rushing for 748 yards and six touchdowns and Robertson (31-312, 4 TDs) has also provided big plays, averaging 10.1 yards per carry.
Veasley (21-395, 5 TDs) and Robertson (19-199, 3 TDs) leads a group of receivers that has seen 15 different players with at least one catch.
Dallas Christian recorded its second shutout of the season on Friday. Sam Johnson had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown and Parker Robertson also had a pick. Zach Reid recorded six tackles and three sacks.
Reid now has a team-high 10 sacks on the season to go along with 69 tackles, while King has made 66 stops, including nine for loss.
After last week, Dallas Christian now has 16 interceptions on the year, led by five from Johnson, four from Robertson and three from King.
Tyler Grace Community (5-4) has gone through district about as expected.
The Cougars took care of McKinney Christian in a 33-12 win and were also the victims of a 56-7 blowout at the hands of TC-Cedar Hill. In their most closely-matched game, but ceded playoff seeding to Bullard Brook Hill in a 33-28 loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.