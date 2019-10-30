Dallas Christian battled two-time defending state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill close for much of Friday night before the Tigers were able to pull away for a 40-16 victory.
The Chargers might get another shot at the defending champs down the road, but first they must get back on the right track and that starts with a road game at McKinney Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dallas Christian (7-1, 1-1) quarterback Zack Haaland has been a scoring machine of late and he added another last week.
For the season, he has thrown for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 639 yards and 12 scores.
TJ King is averaging nearly seven yards per carry (93-632, 6 TDs) and Parker Robertson has 27 carries for 245 yards and three scores, including a 47-yarder last week.
Robertson (17-172, 3 TDs) and King (10-116) also rank among the team’s top receivers alongside leader Peyton Veasley (20-374, 4 TDs).
That duo also had big games on the other side of the ball a week ago, as Robertson recorded 15 tackles, with one for loss, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery and King added 12 stops and a sack.
King is the season leader in tackles with 66, including nine for loss, followed closely by Zach Reid (63 tackles, 10 TFL), Sam Johnson (57 tackles) and Matthew Mata (47 tackles).
King, Robertson and Johnson also have three interceptions each and the Chargers have 13 as a team.
McKinney Christian got off to a strong start, going 4-1 and outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 183-106.
It has been a different story in district, where they are 0-3 and the combined margin has been 125-12, including back-to-back shutout losses to TC-Cedar Hill (51-0) and Bullard Brook Hill (41-0).
Quarterback Blake McGraw has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and he has a number of different options on the outside with Ford Dossey (37 catches, 8 TDs), Cam Milton (17 catches, 6 TDs) and Aaron Philips (16 catches, 1 TD).
But the Mustangs have also had a hard time moving the ball on the ground, where they are averaging only 60 yards per game.
Last season, King had 134 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries as Dallas Christian opened a 42-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 56-0 victory.
