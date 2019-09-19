Dallas Christian got its toughest test of the season to date last week, but overcame John Paul II for a 25-14 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Chargers will look to remain undefeated when they travel to take on Trinity Christian-Addison at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dallas Christian has been very well-balanced on offense and a big reason is the play of senior quarterback Zack Haaland, who has completed 68.3 percent of his passes (28-of-41) for 460 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception.
T.J. King has not had as many carries as expected, but he has produced when called upon, with 32 carries for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Haaland has also been effective in the ground game with 25 attempts for 151 yards and two scores, as has Parker Robertson (8-89) who is averaging 11.1 yards per carry with a pair of scores.
Robertson (9-104, 2 TDs) also leads the receiving corps along with Peyton Veasley (7-202, 3 TDs).
The Dallas Christian defense surrendered its first points of the season a week ago, but still did a good job keeping John Paul II to limited offense.
It has been a rough start for Trinity Christian-Addison, who is 0-3 after lopsided losses to Episcopal School of Dallas (49-26), China Spring (34-14) and Plano Prestonwood (44-7).
The Trojans have used three different quarterbacks and each has been effective at times. Thomas Hand, Dylan Corbin and Conner Williams have combined to complete 71-of-131 attempts for 638 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.
Will Compton (25-279, 3 TDs) and Joel Smitherman (17-156, 3 TDs) have been the top targets on the outside. TCA has not relied much on the ground game, but Markus Schumacher has sown potential with 24 carries for 107 yards and a score.
