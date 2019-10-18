Dallas Christian has not dropped a game this season but keeping that perfect record intact will not be easy this week.
The Chargers (6-0) welcome a very good San Antonio Cornerstone Christian (6-1) team to town at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Stadium.
Defense took center stage last week in Dallas Christian’s 21-3 victory over Bullard Brook Hill in the district opener for both teams. The Chargers held the Guard to 247 yards and forced four turnovers, highlighted by a fumble return for a touchdown by Parker Robertson.
Quarterback Zack Haaland had 156 total yards and rushed for the only two offensive scores of the night.
Haaland has thrown for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 355 yards and seven scores on the season.
TJ King leads the team in rushing with 574 yards and five scores, with Peyton Veasley (17-352, 4 TDs) and Robertson (15-155, 3 TDs) the top receivers.
Cornerstone Christian has a pair of solid wins over local Division I powers in Bishop Dunne (26-23) and Bishop Lynch (50-35). Their lone setback came at the hands of a team Dallas Christian is all-too-familiar with, as they fell to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill 24-0 a week ago.
That game was called after the first half due to inclement weather, but during the first two quarters, Cornerstone was held to 66 total yards and had eight carries for minus-6 yards.
Dallas Christian will hope for a similar performance and they have the personnel to do so, having allowed only 7.2 points per game.
Zach Reid (54 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks), Matthew Mata (47 tackles) and Sam Johnson (40 tackles) are among the defensive leaders and Johnson, King and Robertson each have three interceptions.
This is Dallas Christian’s final game before its highly-anticipated showdown with TC-Cedar Hill on Oct. 25.
