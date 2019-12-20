Dallas Christian put together another strong season, posting a 10-2 record and advancing to the state quarterfinals and those efforts were recognized on the TAPPS Division II District 2 all-district team.
The Chargers had 16 players recognized, with six of those being honored for their work at two different positions.
That group is led by juniors TJ King and Parker Robertson and senior Preston Johnson, who made both the first-team offense and defense.
King, who is now a three-time first-team honoree, made the squad at running back after recording 137 carries for 967 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 187 yards and a pair of scores. King also threw a touchdown pass for good measure.
On the other side of the ball, King was recognized for his efforts at linebacker, where he recorded 84 tackles, with 13 for loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.
Robertson was picked as a first-team receiver after catching 25 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns and he was also effective in the ground game, with 41 carries for 372 yards and five scores.
Robertson was also a force in the secondary, with 56 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries
Johnson established himself as one of the top special teams players in the area, landing first-team honors at kicker and punter after converting 44-of-46 extra points, 4-of-6 field goals and averaging 37.8 yards per punt, with 10 of those being downed inside the 20.
Senior offensive lineman Jack Platz was named to the first team, senior offensive lineman Jensen Barnett was a second-team selection and junior Caleb Estes made the honorable mention list as they helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 362.7 yards per game.
Seniors Tyler Winfree and Zach Reid were each named to the first-team defense.
Winfree, a defensive lineman, had 46 tackles, 11 for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble.
Reid led the Charger defense from his linebacker position, recording 89 tackles, with 11 for loss, with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt.
Senior Zach Haaland would likely have been a first-team quarterback in any other district that did not include Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill’s Sheduer Sanders.
Haaland completed 100-of-194 passes for 1,540 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, with 143 carries for 1,044 yards and 17 scores.
He was joined on the second-team offense by senior wide receiver Peyton Veasley, who recorded a team-high 27 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, and junior tight end Brett Judd, who had 12 catches for 173 yards.
The Chargers also had a trio of selections on the second-team defense.
Senior lineman Blaine Bills recorded 46 tackles, eight for loss, with five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Junior linebacker Mathew Mata had 56 stops and two fumble recoveries, while senior defensive back Sam Johnson led the team with six interceptions to go along with 72 tackles.
The honorable mention list included Mata at running back (22-110, TD), as well as senior wide receiver Justin Vaught (8-119, 2 TDs) on offense.
Rounding out the selections on honorable mention defense were junior lineman Trevor Stegman (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks), Judd at linebacker (51 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Veasley in the secondary (17 tackles, 3 INTs).
TAPPS Division II District 2 All-District Team
First Team Offense
Sheduer Sanders QB Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
TJ King RB Jr. Dallas Christian
Jeremiah Milton RB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Emari Matthews RB So. TC-Cedar Hill
Nico Flores RB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
CJ Thompson WR Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Seth Moss WR Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Parker Robertson WR Jr. Dallas Christian
Roderick Weaver WR Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Elijah Yelverton TE Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Emanuel Milton Ath. Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Jamal Marshall OL Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Petr Svoboda OL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Jack Platz OL Sr. Dallas Christian
Elijah Bowser OL Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Josh Glenny OL Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Preston Johnson K Sr. Dallas Christian
First Team Defense
Josh Djmanch DL Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Tyler Winfree DL Sr. Dallas Christian
Jere Saranpaa DL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Christian Seals DL Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Brooks Bays DL Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Macai Lewis LB Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
TJ King LB Jr. Dallas Christian
Lane Barter LB Jr. Bullard Brook Hill
Zach Reid LB Sr. Dallas Christian
Jeremiah McNeeley LB Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Cam Silmon DB Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Marques Buford DB Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Parker Robertson DB Jr. Dallas Christian
Jakelyn Morgan DB Jr. Bullard Brook Hill
Ford Dossey DB Sr. McKinney Christian
Preston Johnson P Sr. Dallas Christian
Second Team Offense
Zack Haaland QB Sr. Dallas Christian
Dez Moultie RB Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Aaron Phillips RB Sr. McKinney Christian
Lane Barter RB Jr. Bullard Brook Hill
Isiah Milton RB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Ford Dossey WR Sr. McKinney Christian
Amari Crowder WR Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Peyton Walters WR Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Peyton Veasley WR Sr. Dallas Christian
Brett Judd TE Jr. Dallas Christian
Cam Mitton Ath. So. McKinney Christian
Will Bose OL Sr. McKinney Christian
Marquette Seaton OL Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Hamilton Williams OL Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Jensen Barnett OL Sr. Dallas Christian
Jere Saranpaa OL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Jake Shaffer K Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Second Team Defense
Hayden Faulkner DL Jr. McKinney Christian
Jamal Marshall DL Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
John Moore DL Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Blaine Bills DL Sr. Dallas Christian
Petr Svoboda DL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Jacob Pena LB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Aaron Phillips LB Sr. McKinney Christian
Matthew Mata LB Jr. Dallas Christian
Valdemar Henricksen LB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Pruitt Smith LB Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Cameron Wilson DB Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Isaiah Milton DB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Sam Johnson DB Sr. Dallas Christian
Seth Moss DB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Luke Smith DB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Alex Quintero P Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Honorable Mention Offense
Garrett Esposito QB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Matthew Mata RB Jr. Dallas Christian
Fisher Bass RB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Denzel Poulter RB So. McKinney Christian
Brooks Bays RB Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Carson Richards WR Jr. Bullard Brook Hill
Marques Buford WR Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Luke Smith WR Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Justin Vaught WR Sr. Dallas Christian
Jacob Tucker TE Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Jake Shaffer Ath. Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Aidan Stinson OL Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Cade Estes OL Jr. Dallas Christian
William Roberts OL Jr. Bullard Brook Hill
Harrison Bailey OL Sr. McKinney Christian
Axel Isaksson OL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Hamilton Williams K Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Honorable Mention Defense
Val Reyes DL Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Grant Melton DL Jr. Tyler Grace Community
Trevor Stegman DL Jr. Dallas Christian
Axel Isaksson DL Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Will Boese DL Sr. McKinney Christian
Kaden Ramirez LB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Stone Knowles LB Sr. McKinney Christian
Brett Judd LB Jr. Dallas Christian
Nico Flores LB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Nick Larocca LB So. Bullard Brook Hill
Tony Reeves DB Jr. TC-Cedar Hill
Peyton Veasley DB Sr. Dallas Christian
Jake Shaffer DB Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
Caleb Ferguson DB Sr. TC-Cedar Hill
Peyton Walters DB Sr. Tyler Grace Community
Garrett Esposito P Sr. Bullard Brook Hill
