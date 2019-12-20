Dallas Christian put together another strong season, posting a 10-2 record and advancing to the state quarterfinals and those efforts were recognized on the TAPPS Division II District 2 all-district team.

The Chargers had 16 players recognized, with six of those being honored for their work at two different positions.

That group is led by juniors TJ King and Parker Robertson and senior Preston Johnson, who made both the first-team offense and defense.

King, who is now a three-time first-team honoree, made the squad at running back after recording 137 carries for 967 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 187 yards and a pair of scores. King also threw a touchdown pass for good measure.

On the other side of the ball, King was recognized for his efforts at linebacker, where he recorded 84 tackles, with 13 for loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.

Robertson was picked as a first-team receiver after catching 25 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns and he was also effective in the ground game, with 41 carries for 372 yards and five scores.

Robertson was also a force in the secondary, with 56 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

Johnson established himself as one of the top special teams players in the area, landing first-team honors at kicker and punter after converting 44-of-46 extra points, 4-of-6 field goals and averaging 37.8 yards per punt, with 10 of those being downed inside the 20.

Senior offensive lineman Jack Platz was named to the first team, senior offensive lineman Jensen Barnett was a second-team selection and junior Caleb Estes made the honorable mention list as they helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 362.7 yards per game.

Seniors Tyler Winfree and Zach Reid were each named to the first-team defense.

Winfree, a defensive lineman, had 46 tackles, 11 for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Reid led the Charger defense from his linebacker position, recording 89 tackles, with 11 for loss, with 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Senior Zach Haaland would likely have been a first-team quarterback in any other district that did not include Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill’s Sheduer Sanders.

Haaland completed 100-of-194 passes for 1,540 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also led the team in rushing, with 143 carries for 1,044 yards and 17 scores.

He was joined on the second-team offense by senior wide receiver Peyton Veasley, who recorded a team-high 27 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, and junior tight end Brett Judd, who had 12 catches for 173 yards.

The Chargers also had a trio of selections on the second-team defense.

Senior lineman Blaine Bills recorded 46 tackles, eight for loss, with five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Junior linebacker Mathew Mata had 56 stops and two fumble recoveries, while senior defensive back Sam Johnson led the team with six interceptions to go along with 72 tackles.

The honorable mention list included Mata at running back (22-110, TD), as well as senior wide receiver Justin Vaught (8-119, 2 TDs) on offense.

Rounding out the selections on honorable mention defense were junior lineman Trevor Stegman (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks), Judd at linebacker (51 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Veasley in the secondary (17 tackles, 3 INTs).

TAPPS Division II District 2 All-District Team

First Team Offense

Sheduer Sanders  QB    Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

TJ King       RB    Jr.      Dallas Christian

Jeremiah Milton   RB    Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Emari Matthews   RB    So.    TC-Cedar Hill

Nico Flores RB    Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

CJ Thompson      WR   Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Seth Moss   WR   Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Parker Robertson WR   Jr.      Dallas Christian

Roderick Weaver  WR   Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Elijah Yelverton   TE     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Emanuel Milton   Ath.   Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Jamal Marshall     OL     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Petr Svoboda       OL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Jack Platz   OL     Sr.     Dallas Christian

Elijah Bowser       OL     Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Josh Glenny         OL     Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Preston Johnson   K       Sr.     Dallas Christian

First Team Defense

Josh Djmanch      DL     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Tyler Winfree       DL     Sr.     Dallas Christian

Jere Saranpaa       DL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Christian Seals     DL     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Brooks Bays        DL     Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Macai Lewis         LB     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

TJ King       LB     Jr.      Dallas Christian

Lane Barter LB     Jr.      Bullard Brook Hill

Zach Reid   LB     Sr.     Dallas Christian

Jeremiah McNeeley        LB     Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Cam Silmon         DB    Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Marques Buford   DB    Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Parker Robertson DB    Jr.      Dallas Christian

Jakelyn Morgan   DB    Jr.      Bullard Brook Hill

Ford Dossey         DB    Sr.     McKinney Christian

Preston Johnson   P       Sr.     Dallas Christian

Second Team Offense

Zack Haaland       QB    Sr.     Dallas Christian

Dez Moultie          RB    Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Aaron Phillips      RB    Sr.     McKinney Christian

Lane Barter RB    Jr.      Bullard Brook Hill

Isiah Milton          RB    Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Ford Dossey         WR   Sr.     McKinney Christian

Amari Crowder    WR   Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Peyton Walters     WR   Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Peyton Veasley    WR   Sr.     Dallas Christian

Brett Judd   TE     Jr.      Dallas Christian

Cam Mitton          Ath.   So.    McKinney Christian

Will Bose    OL     Sr.     McKinney Christian

Marquette Seaton OL     Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Hamilton Williams         OL     Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Jensen Barnett      OL     Sr.     Dallas Christian

Jere Saranpaa       OL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Jake Shaffer         K       Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Second Team Defense

Hayden Faulkner  DL     Jr.      McKinney Christian

Jamal Marshall     DL     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

John Moore          DL     Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Blaine Bills DL     Sr.     Dallas Christian

Petr Svoboda       DL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Jacob Pena  LB     Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Aaron Phillips      LB     Sr.     McKinney Christian

Matthew Mata      LB     Jr.      Dallas Christian

Valdemar Henricksen    LB     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Pruitt Smith         LB     Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Cameron Wilson  DB    Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Isaiah Milton        DB    Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Sam Johnson        DB    Sr.     Dallas Christian

Seth Moss   DB    Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Luke Smith DB    Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Alex Quintero      P       Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Honorable Mention Offense

Garrett Esposito  QB    Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Matthew Mata      RB    Jr.      Dallas Christian

Fisher Bass RB    Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Denzel Poulter      RB    So.    McKinney Christian

Brooks Bays        RB    Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Carson Richards  WR   Jr.      Bullard Brook Hill

Marques Buford   WR   Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Luke Smith WR   Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Justin Vaught       WR   Sr.     Dallas Christian

Jacob Tucker        TE     Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Jake Shaffer         Ath.   Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Aidan Stinson      OL     Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Cade Estes  OL     Jr.      Dallas Christian

William Roberts   OL     Jr.      Bullard Brook Hill

Harrison Bailey    OL     Sr.     McKinney Christian

Axel Isaksson       OL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Hamilton Williams         K       Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Honorable Mention Defense

Val Reyes   DL     Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Grant Melton       DL     Jr.      Tyler Grace Community

Trevor Stegman   DL     Jr.      Dallas Christian

Axel Isaksson       DL     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Will Boese  DL     Sr.     McKinney Christian

Kaden Ramirez     LB     Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Stone Knowles     LB     Sr.     McKinney Christian

Brett Judd   LB     Jr.      Dallas Christian

Nico Flores LB     Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Nick Larocca        LB     So.    Bullard Brook Hill

Tony Reeves        DB    Jr.      TC-Cedar Hill

Peyton Veasley    DB    Sr.     Dallas Christian

Jake Shaffer         DB    Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

Caleb Ferguson    DB    Sr.     TC-Cedar Hill

Peyton Walters     DB    Sr.     Tyler Grace Community

Garrett Esposito  P       Sr.     Bullard Brook Hill

