Dallas Christian got off to just the start it wanted. After going 5-0 through the first half of the season, the Chargers return to action after their bye when they travel to face Bullard Brook Hill (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dallas Christian’s closest game was a 25-14 win over Division I John Paul II and they are outscoring their opponents by an average of 35.8 points per contest.

Running back TJ King is capable of being a workhorse but that has not been needed thus far. King is still putting up good numbers, averaging 7.3 yards per carry (68-498) with five touchdowns.

Quarterback Zack Haaland is off to a very good start. Haaland is completing 65 percent of his passes (48-of-74) for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 42 carries for 271 yards and five scores on the ground.

Peyton Veasley leads the team with 13 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Parker Robertson is not only one of the top receivers (12-135, 3 TDs), he has also been effective out of the backfield (14-142, 2 TDs).

The Dallas Christian defense has not only been stingy, they have been making plays. The Chargers have 15 takeaways, 18 sacks and 32 tackles for loss.

King and Robertson have come up big in the secondary with three interceptions each, while Zach Reid has a team-best five sacks. Reid also leads the team in tackles with 43, followed by Matthew Mata and Sam Johnson, who each have 36 stops.

Brook Hill has been impressive in its victories, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 190-41 and has posted back-to-back shutouts.

The alarming sign for the Guard is that their one setback is a 42-10 loss to a John Paul II team that Dallas Christian has already defeated.

