DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL
File Photo

Dallas Christian has won every game this season by double digits.

Though Friday was a more defensive affair, that trend continued as the Chargers posted a 21-3 victory over Bullard Brook Hill in the district opener for both teams.

Both defenses did a good job, not just limiting the other, but making big plays, as they combined for seven takeaways—four by the Chargers. After a scoreless first quarter, the Dallas Christian broke the stalemate when Zack Haaland scored on a 1-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Guard got on the scoreboard before halftime on a field goal by Jake Shaffer but that was all the Chargers would allow.

Parker Robertson had a 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter to make it a two-score game.

Haaland then put it away in the fourth, as his 29-yard touchdown pushed the advantage to 21-3 and that is the way it would stay.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments