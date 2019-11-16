DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL TJ KING

TJ King and Dallas Christian cruised to a 46-21 win over Fort Worth Christian on Friday.

 Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

A year ago, Dallas Christian saw its season come to an end at the hands of rival Fort Worth Christian.

The Chargers refused to allow history to repeat itself.

Dallas Christian took control from the start and did not take its foot off the gas en route to a 46-21 victory in the TAPPS Division II playoff opener at Charger Stadium.

Dallas Christian needed less than three minutes to get on the scoreboard on a 1-yard touchdown run by TJ King.

The Cardinals had an immediate answer, though, as Carson Cross found the end zone on a 2-yard run to close to within 7-6.

King scooted into the end zone from five yards out for Dallas Christian later in the first quarter, Zack Haaland scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown run and Preston Johnson kicked a 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-6.

Fort Worth Christian closed to within 24-14 before halftime when Cross threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Chance Luper, but the Chargers reestablished control in the third quarter.

Haaland threw a 18-yard touchdown pass to King and the defense then came up huge, as Peyton Veasley picked off a pass near the goal line and returned it 99 yards for a backbreaking touchdown and a 39-14 lead.

Parker Robertson added some insurance early in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run, and though the Cardinals found the end zone one more time to make it 46-21, that was as close as it would get.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments