DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL
File Photo

Dallas Christian dominated in all three facets of the game on Friday to improve to 4-0 with a 42-13 road victory at Trinity Christian-Addison.

TJ King did a little of everything in the first half.

King scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards and then added a pick-6 to stake the Chargers to a 21-0 lead.

The Dallas Christian defense was not finished scoring, as Matthew Mata recovered a fumble in the end zone just before halftime to make it 28-0 at the break.

TCA tried to hang around in the second half and got a pair of long touchdown passes from Conner Williams to Will Compton, but Dallas Christian quarterback Zack Haaland answered both.

Haaland broke free for a 49-yard scoring run in third quarter and tacked on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth to polish off the 42-13 victory.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments