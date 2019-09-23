Dallas Christian dominated in all three facets of the game on Friday to improve to 4-0 with a 42-13 road victory at Trinity Christian-Addison.
TJ King did a little of everything in the first half.
King scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards and then added a pick-6 to stake the Chargers to a 21-0 lead.
The Dallas Christian defense was not finished scoring, as Matthew Mata recovered a fumble in the end zone just before halftime to make it 28-0 at the break.
TCA tried to hang around in the second half and got a pair of long touchdown passes from Conner Williams to Will Compton, but Dallas Christian quarterback Zack Haaland answered both.
Haaland broke free for a 49-yard scoring run in third quarter and tacked on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth to polish off the 42-13 victory.
