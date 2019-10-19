Dallas Christian expected to get a good challenge from a solid San Antonio Cornerstone team on Friday.
The Chargers got just that, but they were able to prevail in a thriller as they pulled out a 35-29 victory in double overtime at Charger Stadium.
Dallas Christian improves to 7-0 overall and will put that undefeated record on the line when it takes on two-time defending state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill next week.
The Chargers got off to a great start, with Zack Haaland finding TJ Lucas on a 39-yard touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Haaland was just getting warmed up, as he scored from a yard out in the second quarter and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in the third to give Dallas Christian a seemingly commanding 21-0 lead.
San Antonio Christian came roaring back from that point.
They rode the legs of Lucas Coley, who scored on touchdown runs of 24, 2 and 2 yards to tie it at 21-21 in the fourth and send the game to overtime.
The Chargers edged ahead in the first extra period on a 13-yard run by Haaland, but Cornerstone matched it when Coley found Trevon Fennell on a 28-yard score.
The Dallas Christian defense did its job in the second overtime and Haaland then ended it with a 9-yard touchdown run.
