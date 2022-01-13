WEST MESQUITE FOOTBALL TJ TURNER

West Mesquite’s T.J. Turner was named to the 7-5A Division II all-district first team at wide receiver.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

West Mesquite endured a tough season on the gridiron, where it posted a 2-8 overall record, including a 0-6 mark in district play.

But while the results on the scoreboard might not have been what the Wranglers wanted, there were bright spots and that was reflected with a handful of honors on the 7-5A Division I all-district team.

Senior T.J. Turner was the lone West Mesquite player voted to the first team as he was a unanimous pick at wide receiver.

Turner led the Wranglers with 33 receptions for 865 yards with an average of 26.2 yards per catch, and found the end zone 13 times. Turner also rushed five times for 61 yards and a touchdown and even took a few snaps at quarterback, where he was 4-of-8 for 112 yards and a score.

Junior wide receiver Javion Jackson was selected to the second-team offense, as he had 30 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 79 yards and a score.

Senior offensive lineman Trey Mitchell was also named to the second team.

The Wranglers also had four players recognized on the second-team defense with senior defensive end Willie Williams, senior outside linebacker Isaak Sandoval, sophomore safety Chris Scott and senior cornerback Ja’Vaunte Jordan.

District champion Highland Park nabbed four superlative honors, including senior Jack Curtis, who was named 7-5A Division I most valuable player.

Senior John Rutledge was tabbed the offensive player of the year, senior Jack Stone was chosen as the special teams of the year and Randy Allen was named coach of the year.

McKinney North had two players earn major honors as senior Dylan Frazier was chosen as the defensive player of the year and sophomore Colin Hitchcock was recognized as the offensive newcomer of the year.

Rounding out the superlative awards was Longview sophomore Willie Nelson being picked as the defensive newcomer of the year.

 

7-5A Division I Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Jack Curtis Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Player of the Year

John Rutledge      Sr.     Highland Park

Defensive Player of the Year

Dylan Frazier       Sr.     McKinney North

Special Teams Player of the Year

Jack Stone  Sr.     Highland Park

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Colin Hitchcock   So.    McKinney North

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Willie Nelson        So.    Longview

Coach of the Year

Randy Allen                   Highland Park

First Team Offense

Eli Holt       Sr.     QB    Tyler

Terrell Washington        Jr.      RB    Wylie East

Jayden Smith       Sr.     RB    McKinney North

T.J. Turner*         Sr.     WR   West Mesquite

Derrick McFall*   So.    WR   Tyler

Montrell Wade*   Jr.      WR   Tyler

Jalen Hale   Jr.      WR   Longview

Korbin Hendrix    Jr.      WR   McKinney North

Victor Bush          Sr.     TE     Longview

Charlie Wilson*   Sr.     OF     Highland Park

Seteye Akpabio    Sr.     OL     McKinney North

Grant Gibson       Sr.     OL     Highland Park

De’Qualin Vaughn         Sr.     OL     Longview

Lawson Petty       Jr.      OL     Highland Park

Gannon Gaubert  Sr.     OL     Highland Park

Tavion Morgan    So.    C       Longview

Reid Kennedy       Sr.     C       Highland Park

Sam Heinrich       Sr.     K       Highland Park

First Team Defense

Jessie Fairchild*   Sr.     DT    Longview

Daniel Shawver*  Sr.     DT    Highland Park

Robert Ngasoh     Jr.      DT    Wylie East

Kadarius Tave*    Sr.     DE    Tyler

Jeremiah Rougely*         Jr.      DE    Longview

Henry Jurgovan   Sr.     DE    Highland Park

Devean Isaac*      Sr.     ILB    Longview

Jake McClain       Sr.     ILB    McKinney North

Jakyron Lacy       Sr.     ILB    Tyler

George Wright      Sr.     OLB  Highland Park

Tadarion Boone   Jr.      OLB  Longview

Mason Gallas       Sr.     OLB  Highland Park

Montrell Wade     Jr.      S       Tyler

Chase Smith         So.    S       Longview

Preston Taylor     Sr.     S       Highland Park

Zachaun Williams So.    CB    Tyler

Josiah Banks        Sr.     CB    Sherman

Kameron Key       Sr.     CB    Tyler

Eric Munoz Sr.     P       Tyler

Second Team Offense

Brennan Storer     Jr.      QB    Highland Park

Christian Reeves  Sr.     RB    Highland Park

Taylor Tatum       So.    RB    Longview

Jackson Heis        Jr.      WR   Highland Park

Makavion Potts    Jr.      WR   Tyler

Javion Jackson     Jr.      WR   West Mesquite

Luke Herring        Jr.      WR   Highland Park

Vontrell Sanders  Jr.      WR   Sherman

Ben Croasdale      Sr.     TE     Highland Park

Isaiah Harris        Sr.     TE     Longview

Christian Arnette Sr.     OL     Longview

Jax Norman         Jr.      OL     Longview

Marcus Harbert    Sr.     OL     Wylie East

Tavian Scruggs    Sr.     OL     Sherman

Cornelius Hartsfield       Sr.     OL     Tyler

Trey Mitchell        Sr.     OL     West Mesquite

Jesus Varela                   Jr.      OL     McKinney North

Jackson Tallaferro         Jr.      C       McKinney North

Saul Perez   Sr.     K       Tyler

Second Team Defense

Leonard Epps      Sr.     DT    Longview

Tito Chavez          Sr.     DT    Sherman

Jeffrey Daniels     Jr.      DT    McKinney North

Billy Sims   So.    DE    Longview

Willie Williams     Sr.     DE    West Mesquite

Anthony James    Jr.      DE    Wylie East

Harrison Walton  Sr.     ILB    Highland Park

Robert Rehme      Jr.      ILB    Highland Park

Tyler Jackson       Sr.     ILB    Wylie East

Jacob Villela         Sr.     OLB  Tyler

Andrew McGee    Jr.      OLB  McKinney North

Isaak Sandoval     Sr.     OLB  West Mesquite

Luke Paley  Sr.     S       McKinney North

Connor Clark       Jr.      S       Sherman

Chris Scott So.    S       West Mesquite

Blake Bevans       Sr.     CB    Highland Park

Ja’Vaunte Jordan Sr.     CB    West Mesquite

Adam Rourke       Jr.      CB    Highland Park

Jake McClain       Sr.     P       McKinney North

