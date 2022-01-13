West Mesquite endured a tough season on the gridiron, where it posted a 2-8 overall record, including a 0-6 mark in district play.
But while the results on the scoreboard might not have been what the Wranglers wanted, there were bright spots and that was reflected with a handful of honors on the 7-5A Division I all-district team.
Senior T.J. Turner was the lone West Mesquite player voted to the first team as he was a unanimous pick at wide receiver.
Turner led the Wranglers with 33 receptions for 865 yards with an average of 26.2 yards per catch, and found the end zone 13 times. Turner also rushed five times for 61 yards and a touchdown and even took a few snaps at quarterback, where he was 4-of-8 for 112 yards and a score.
Junior wide receiver Javion Jackson was selected to the second-team offense, as he had 30 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 79 yards and a score.
Senior offensive lineman Trey Mitchell was also named to the second team.
The Wranglers also had four players recognized on the second-team defense with senior defensive end Willie Williams, senior outside linebacker Isaak Sandoval, sophomore safety Chris Scott and senior cornerback Ja’Vaunte Jordan.
District champion Highland Park nabbed four superlative honors, including senior Jack Curtis, who was named 7-5A Division I most valuable player.
Senior John Rutledge was tabbed the offensive player of the year, senior Jack Stone was chosen as the special teams of the year and Randy Allen was named coach of the year.
McKinney North had two players earn major honors as senior Dylan Frazier was chosen as the defensive player of the year and sophomore Colin Hitchcock was recognized as the offensive newcomer of the year.
Rounding out the superlative awards was Longview sophomore Willie Nelson being picked as the defensive newcomer of the year.
7-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jack Curtis Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Player of the Year
John Rutledge Sr. Highland Park
Defensive Player of the Year
Dylan Frazier Sr. McKinney North
Special Teams Player of the Year
Jack Stone Sr. Highland Park
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Colin Hitchcock So. McKinney North
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Willie Nelson So. Longview
Coach of the Year
Randy Allen Highland Park
First Team Offense
Eli Holt Sr. QB Tyler
Terrell Washington Jr. RB Wylie East
Jayden Smith Sr. RB McKinney North
T.J. Turner* Sr. WR West Mesquite
Derrick McFall* So. WR Tyler
Montrell Wade* Jr. WR Tyler
Jalen Hale Jr. WR Longview
Korbin Hendrix Jr. WR McKinney North
Victor Bush Sr. TE Longview
Charlie Wilson* Sr. OF Highland Park
Seteye Akpabio Sr. OL McKinney North
Grant Gibson Sr. OL Highland Park
De’Qualin Vaughn Sr. OL Longview
Lawson Petty Jr. OL Highland Park
Gannon Gaubert Sr. OL Highland Park
Tavion Morgan So. C Longview
Reid Kennedy Sr. C Highland Park
Sam Heinrich Sr. K Highland Park
First Team Defense
Jessie Fairchild* Sr. DT Longview
Daniel Shawver* Sr. DT Highland Park
Robert Ngasoh Jr. DT Wylie East
Kadarius Tave* Sr. DE Tyler
Jeremiah Rougely* Jr. DE Longview
Henry Jurgovan Sr. DE Highland Park
Devean Isaac* Sr. ILB Longview
Jake McClain Sr. ILB McKinney North
Jakyron Lacy Sr. ILB Tyler
George Wright Sr. OLB Highland Park
Tadarion Boone Jr. OLB Longview
Mason Gallas Sr. OLB Highland Park
Montrell Wade Jr. S Tyler
Chase Smith So. S Longview
Preston Taylor Sr. S Highland Park
Zachaun Williams So. CB Tyler
Josiah Banks Sr. CB Sherman
Kameron Key Sr. CB Tyler
Eric Munoz Sr. P Tyler
Second Team Offense
Brennan Storer Jr. QB Highland Park
Christian Reeves Sr. RB Highland Park
Taylor Tatum So. RB Longview
Jackson Heis Jr. WR Highland Park
Makavion Potts Jr. WR Tyler
Javion Jackson Jr. WR West Mesquite
Luke Herring Jr. WR Highland Park
Vontrell Sanders Jr. WR Sherman
Ben Croasdale Sr. TE Highland Park
Isaiah Harris Sr. TE Longview
Christian Arnette Sr. OL Longview
Jax Norman Jr. OL Longview
Marcus Harbert Sr. OL Wylie East
Tavian Scruggs Sr. OL Sherman
Cornelius Hartsfield Sr. OL Tyler
Trey Mitchell Sr. OL West Mesquite
Jesus Varela Jr. OL McKinney North
Jackson Tallaferro Jr. C McKinney North
Saul Perez Sr. K Tyler
Second Team Defense
Leonard Epps Sr. DT Longview
Tito Chavez Sr. DT Sherman
Jeffrey Daniels Jr. DT McKinney North
Billy Sims So. DE Longview
Willie Williams Sr. DE West Mesquite
Anthony James Jr. DE Wylie East
Harrison Walton Sr. ILB Highland Park
Robert Rehme Jr. ILB Highland Park
Tyler Jackson Sr. ILB Wylie East
Jacob Villela Sr. OLB Tyler
Andrew McGee Jr. OLB McKinney North
Isaak Sandoval Sr. OLB West Mesquite
Luke Paley Sr. S McKinney North
Connor Clark Jr. S Sherman
Chris Scott So. S West Mesquite
Blake Bevans Sr. CB Highland Park
Ja’Vaunte Jordan Sr. CB West Mesquite
Adam Rourke Jr. CB Highland Park
Jake McClain Sr. P McKinney North
