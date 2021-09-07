HORN VOLLEYBALL JADA SHEPHERD

Jada Shepherd and Horn rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 sweep of South Garland in a non-district match on Tuesday.

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

Horn has put together a solid resume during the first month of the season.

The last thing the Jaguars wanted to do was have a letdown with the 10-6A season ready to get started on Friday.

Horn did not get caught looking ahead and took care of business on Tuesday with a solid 25-15, 25-15, 25-8 sweep of South Garland to improve to 12-9 on the season.

Though six of the seven district teams will start the push for the playoffs later this week, the Jaguars actually have a bye and will open the 10-6A slate next Tuesday with a home date against Mesquite.

Horn set the tone from the start on the Titans’ home court, taking early control and rolling to a 25-15 win in the opening set.

Game 2 followed a similar script.

Juliet Esomchukwu had a pair of kills and Arianna Tubbs staked them to the early lead.

South Garland made a brief push with Alexiah Brown behind the service line, but it was short-lived, as Keelea Alexander and Ryan Henderson had solid service runs, which included a point from Erica Anaba, to push it out to a 12-4 score.

The Titans got an ace from Alexis Smith and a kill from Shanny Salazar as they tried to hang around, but Jada Shepherd had a kill and a tip, Esomchukwu added a smash and Bryanna Stanford’s ace made it 16-9.

The rest of the set belonged to Shepherd, who recorded six kills down the stretch as the Jaguars pulled away for the 25-15 win.

The third game was all Horn.

After a kill by Shepherd, Alexander served the next seven points, highlighted by a pair of aces, to stake the Jaguars to a 8-0 lead.

South Garland tried to hang around with a pair of kills from Alliah Bell and points from Smith and Jocelyn Arellano, but Horn countered with kills from Stanford and Shepherd and Stanford then ripped off a nine-point run that included two aces and kills from Shepherd and Esomchukwu to push the advantage to 22-5.

It was academic from that point, and the Jaguars quickly closed it out with a kill from Kendall Spriggins and two more from Esomchukwu, including on match points to finish off the 25-8 win.

