The 2020 football season is right around the corner.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made days feel like months for many, the start of the gridiron campaign has finally arrived for Class 6A and 5A programs.
One of the most popular conversations in cities and towns across Texas this time of year is who is the team to beat and which squads will still be playing when the playoffs get started.
Of course, because of the delayed start, the entirety of the season will take on a different look.
Under normal circumstances, the playoffs get going in November and are wrapped up just before the Christmas break. The revised schedule has the postseason getting underway the second week of December, with the state champions not being crowned until the new year during the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.
This year has also been different because the pandemic caused the cancellation of spring workouts, which resulted in most teams having more questions than normal.
Still, it is never too early to speculate on which local teams might be in for a special season.
With five programs in Mesquite ISD, success tends to be cyclical among the programs, even though they play in different classifications.
Mesquite achieved the ultimate prize in 2001 when it captured the Class 5A Division I state championship.
Horn opened its doors the following fall and there has yet to be a season where all five MISD teams made the playoffs in the same season. The school district has had four of the five qualify twice in 2012 and 2013, but last season, only Mesquite and Poteet were able to navigate their way to the playoffs.
For the first time ever, MISD teams have three different roads to the postseason with the Pirates dropping down to Class 5A Division II, but no path is an easy one.
Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn shift from 11-6A to 10-6A, where they remain linked with Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee. Not to knock Skyline, which is a solid program in its own right, but its arrival to replace perennial powerhouse Longview certainly opens things up a little more.
The Skeeters have some holes to fill with only five returning starters, but they have the recent pedigree of having made it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
North Mesquite has some playmakers on both sides of the ball that could make them a sleeper and expect Horn and its 10 returning starters to make strides in its second year under head coach Chris Hudler, but it will be tough cracking the upper tier.
Rockwall has a new head coach in Trey Brooks, but a familiar face at quarterback in Braedyn Locke, who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season and after their run to the state semifinals, they are the early district favorites.
Rockwall-Heath has a returning starter under center in quarterback Josh Hoover, as does Skyline with Darryl Richardson, while Tyler Lee, who also has a new head coach in Joe Willis, has the best 1-2 rushing punch in the district with Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell.
Prediction: Rockwall, Tyler Lee, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite.
West Mesquite has a new head coach in Frank Sandoval and he inherited 12 returning starters, including eight on the defensive side of the ball.
The UIL did Sandoval and the Wranglers few favors with the 2020-2022 realignment.
District 7-5A Division I was a competitive one for the past two seasons, but might be even tougher this fall.
Defending district champion McKinney North, Tyler, Sherman and Wylie East rejoin West Mesquite.
That quintet bids farewell to Poteet and Texarkana Texas High, each of whom made the playoffs last season, but their replacements are a pair of powerhouses in Longview and Highland Park, who are not just perennial district title contenders, but also state champion candidates.
Though both have holes to fill, it is tough to bet against their pedigrees. Each won a recent state championship in 2018, the Scots have won at least 10 games in 22 of the last 24 seasons and the Lobos have accomplished that feat in 13 of the last 18 years.
In addition to that pair, Tyler has made the playoffs in 11 of the last 12 years and McKinney North will remain dangerous with running back J.J. Henry and tight end Dylan Frazier.
Prediction: Highland Park, Longview, McKinney North, Tyler.
Of all the MISD programs, Poteet saw the most changes to its 2020 landscape.
Not only did the Pirates drop down in classification, they have seven new opponents in 6-5A Division II, all out of Dallas ISD, that they have very little history with.
That could work to Poteet’s advantage.
South Oak Cliff has been a steady program with 17 consecutive playoff appearances, and Kimball and Seagoville were able to squeak into the postseason a year ago, but Spruce, Hillcrest, Adamson, Thomas Jefferson and Conrad all have lengthy playoff droughts.
The Pirates are in their second season under head coach Rodney McLain and return quarterback Jaylond Police and running back Xzaveon Jeans. If they can fill some of the holes around them, they should be in the hunt for the first district title since 2016.
Prediction: Poteet, South Oak Cliff, Kimball, Spruce.
