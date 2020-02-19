Dallas Christian boasts one of the proudest athletics traditions in the area, having captured 31 team state championships in 10 different sports, including eight in football.
The latest program carrying that torch has been the girls basketball team, which captured state titles in 2016 and 2017 and has been in the hunt in the last two seasons.
The Chargers (18-11), the No. 2 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Private Schools state poll, renewed their quest for another trophy to add to the case when they opened the TAPPS Class 5A playoffs with an opening-round 58-44 victory over Fort Worth Christian on Tuesday at Dallas Christian.
The Chargers led by only three at halftime, but outscored Fort Worth Christian 31-20 in the second half behind 18 points from Jenna Rasbury and 12 each from Kennedy Chappell, Maddie Perkins and Ansley Hughes.
“There are high expectations, but that is the bar that has been set at Dallas Christian,” Charger head coach Calvin Miles said. “The girls believe in what they can do and I believe in what they can do.”
Miles is in his second season as the head coach at Dallas Christian, but he has been no stranger to the program. He previously served as the assistant for three years, including in 2015-2016 when his daughter, Ashlan, was the team MVP and hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left to lift them to a 48-46 overtime win over Houston Westbury Christian for the program’s first title.
They repeated the following year and then were dethroned in the second round in 2017-2018.
Miles took over the following season from longtime head coach Warren Southers and it proved to be a smooth transition.
“I kept things mostly the same, coach Southers had a good system and I believed in a lot of the things he was already doing,” Miles said. “We had a great core of girls, they are hard workers and they all bought in. If I do anything differently is I try to be a little more defensive-minded because defense creates offense.”
Last season, the Chargers advanced to the state tournament before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.
The standard remained high heading into this season, but a quick look at the roster showed a lot of new faces.
There are just two seniors, including Jewell Howard, who was a member of the 2017 state championship team, and just two juniors, including standout Jenna Rasbury.
The rest of the team is made up of one sophomore and six freshmen.
Despite the youth, there were no lessening of the expectations.
Miles thinks so highly of freshman Kennedy Chappell that he believes the team could have won the state title last season with her playing alongside star Taylor Jones, a 6-3 post who was a five-star recruit and is now one of the leaders at Oregon State.
In addition to Chappell, freshmen Maddie Perkins, Ariviah Watts, Logan Beckwith, Madison Smith and Chelzi Boyd and sophomore Ansley Hughes have blended nicely with Howard and senior Christa Van Loon and Rasbury and junior Amy Langford.
“They (older players) do a really good job with their leadership and knowing what it takes and showing the others,” Miles said. “They are young but their basketball IQ is a lot higher than their age; they are hungry, they battle, they just have this different mindset that they are not afraid of the challenge.”
Though they were breaking in a different roster, Dallas Christian did not shy away from competition. Win or lose, they battled against a number top-ranked larger private school teams, as well as several Class 6A and 5A public programs.
Those experiences have put them in the position they find themselves today, where they are hoping to embark on the start of a championship journey.
“I love the character of this team and I really think we have come together,” Miles said. “If we can play good defense and make free throws, we can beat anybody. I think we are peaking, we just went 6-0 in district, so if we can come out and weather the storms when they hit, have a short memory, and respond, I believe we can get to the Final Four, and once you do that, you have a great chance.”
