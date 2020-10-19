Like many teams, Dallas Christian has played a fractured schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chargers, however, have looked as if they have not skipped a beat.
Dallas Christian posted its third consecutive blowout victory on Friday and this was the most decisive of the trio, as they rolled over Bishop Dunne in a 73-0 rout.
The Chargers exploded out of the gates to open a 38-0 lead in the first quarter and that advantage had swelled to 59-0 by halftime.
Bishop Dunne had no answer for running back Shon Coleman. The senior transfer from Sachse had 170 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries. T.J. King completed 5-of-5 passes for 92 yards and a pair of scores.
Dallas Christian needed less than a minute to score as King found Brett Judd for a 32-yard touchdown pass, Coleman found the end zone on a 5-yard run and Tristan Turner caught a 1-yard scoring pass to make it 21-0.
The defense then got into the act, as Parker Robertson returned an interception 50 yards to paydirt and Coleman broke free for a 48-yard scoring run.
Other Chargers started getting into the act in the second quarter, as Gabe Grubbs took advantage of his only carry in the game with a 35-yard touchdown run.
TJ Lucas had a fumble recovery for a score and Coleman had a 72-yard touchdown run to provide the 59-0 margin at halftime.
Tripp Roberts enjoyed quite the second half, as he returned a fumble for a score and added a 70-yard touchdown run to provide the final margin.
Dallas Christian has outscored its three opponents 177-26 during its 3-0 start.
King, a former district most valuable player at running back, has made the shift to quarterback and has been effective when called upon, completing 17-of-23 passes for 433 yards and six touchdowns and adding three scores on the ground.
The Chargers are averaging an eye-popping 13.2 yards per carry on the ground, led by Coleman, who has 28 carries for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
Parker Robertson (5-137, 2 TDs) and Coleman (4-136, TD) have also produced big plays in the passing game.
Grubbs leads the defense with 20 tackles, Judd, Heath Flanagan and Jacob Hoelzle each have 10 stops and the unit has recorded seven sacks, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Dallas Christian will look to keep its momentum going when it plays at McKinney Christian Academy on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.