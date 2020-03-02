The state’s two top-ranked teams put on a back-and-forth show in the TAPPS Class 5A state semifinals on Tuesday.
In the end, though, Fort Worth Southwest Christian, the No. 1 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A Private Schools state poll, was able to edge No. 2 Dallas Christian for a 63-61 victory at Robinson High School in Waco.
The Eagles (26-7) would go on to win the state championship on Friday with a 73-63 victory over Houston Second Baptist.
Dallas Christian (20-12) had gotten off to an ideal start, grabbing a five-point lead after one quarter and pushing it to 32-25 at halftime.
Southwest Christian started to turn the tide after the break, cutting the deficit to four heading to the fourth quarter and then outscoring the Chargers 23-17 down the stretch to eke out the win.
Maddie Perkins paced the offense with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, to go along with four steals. Jewell Howard tallied 16 points and Kennedy Chappell went 9-of-10 at the free throw line as part of a 14-point effort, with eight rebounds and three assists.
Southwest Christian got 22 points from Arieona Rosborough, 19 from Ariele Rosborough and 18 from Dayton Flowers.
