The Dallas Christian girls basketball team put together another standout season.
The Chargers posted a 20-12 record, including an undefeated 6-0 march to the district championship.
Dallas Christian, who was ranked No. 2 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Girls Private Schools poll, then put together another playoff run, picking up a 58-44 win over Fort Worth Christian and a 61-48 victory against Austin St. Michael’s to advance to the TAPPS Class 5A state tournament in Robinson.
The Chargers squared off in the semifinals with No. 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian and pushed them to the limit before falling just short with a 63-61 loss.
Southwest Christian would go on to post a 10-point victory the following day to claim the state title.
Dallas Christian’s achievements were recently recognized with the release of the all-district and all-state teams.
The Chargers were a balanced group all season long, with five different players who scored at least 17 points in a game and four starters who averaged double figures in scoring during the playoffs, and that was reflected on the all-district team with seven selections.
Freshman Kennedy Chappell was voted as the 3-5A most valuable player. Chappell’s honors did not end there, as she was also a first-team all-state selection and was named to the Final 4 all-tournament team.
Chappell made an immediate impact during her freshman season, averaging 13.5 points, including 36.3 percent shooting from three-point range, to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals per game.
Senior Jewell Howard was chosen as the 3-5A offensive player of the year and to the all-state first team. Howard recorded 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.
Junior Jenna Rasbury was honored as the 3-5A defensive player of the year. Rasbury also made the all-state second team and the Final 4 all-tournament team, as she hit 50 percent (8-of-16) of her 3-pointers in the playoffs. For the season, she registered 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Maddie Perkins was recognized as the 3-5A freshman of the year and a second-team all-state honoree. Perkins averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals.
Sophomore Ansley Hughes was chosen to the 3-5A first team and the all-state second team. Hughes, who shot 68.4 percent from the floor in the playoffs, tallied 6.2 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game.
Freshman Ariviah Waits, who hit 14 3-pointers, was named to the all-district second team, as was junior Amy Langford, one of the team’s veteran players and defensive leaders.
Dallas Christian should be well-equipped to make another run at its third state championship in program history next season, as six of the seven honorees should return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.