Friday featured two teams in different stages in their respective programs.
Dallas Christian has long been a fixture as a perennial state title contender and was off to its normal 2-0 start.
John Paul II has seen its share of struggles in recent years, but believes it has turned the corner and brought an identical undefeated mark into the contest.
The game was much closer than it was a year ago, but the Chargers reminded the Cardinals they have not arrived quite yet with a 25-14 victory at Charger Stadium.
John Paul II struck the first blow with a 56-yard touchdown run by Grant Robinson, which marked the first points the Dallas Christian defense has allowed all season long.
The Chargers responded.
Preston Johnson got them on the board with a 37-yard field goal late in the first quarter. They took the lead early in the second on a 6-yard touchdown run and Zack Haaland found Kynan Gilreath on a 6-yard scoring strike to give them a 17-6 lead going into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Robertson solidified Dallas Christian’s grasp on the game with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown to push the advantage to 25-6.
John Paul II got a late 7-yard touchdown pass from Grayson James to Miles Parker and converted the two-point attempt to close to within 25-14 but that was as close as it would get.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.