Dallas Christian was coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of two-time defending state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, but they showed no lingering effects on Friday.

The Chargers dominated from start to finish as they rolled to a 42-0 rout of McKinney Christian to improve to 8-1 on the season.

Dallas Christian got off to a slow start offensively, so the defense provided the jumpstart, as Sam Johnson had a 5-yard pick-6 to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

The Chargers added a score in the second quarter when Zack Haaland found Justin Vaught for a 11-yard touchdown pass, but it was still only 14-0 at halftime.

It would not stay that way for long, as Dallas Christian poured it on in the second half.

Parker Robertson got loose for a 40-yard touchdown run and then caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Haaland to push the advantage to 28-0 at the end of three quarters.

The Chargers added insurance in the fourth, as Haaland threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Peyton Veasley and Chaz Boyd tacked on a 1-yard run to provide the final margin.

