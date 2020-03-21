DALLAS CHRISTIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL TAYLOR JONES

Dallas Christian graduate Taylor Jones was recently named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after her first season at Oregon State.

Dallas Christian graduate Taylor Jones put together an accomplished high school career with the Chargers, helping the team to back-to-back state championships and earning all-state honors.

The 6-4 forward made an immediate impact during her inaugural campaign at Oregon State, which recently wrapped up its season.

Jones was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in the first two weeks of the season and was recently named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and a All-Pac-12 honorable mention member.

Jones averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and led the Pac-12 in blocked shots with 60.

