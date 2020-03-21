Dallas Christian graduate Taylor Jones put together an accomplished high school career with the Chargers, helping the team to back-to-back state championships and earning all-state honors.
The 6-4 forward made an immediate impact during her inaugural campaign at Oregon State, which recently wrapped up its season.
Jones was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in the first two weeks of the season and was recently named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and a All-Pac-12 honorable mention member.
Jones averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and led the Pac-12 in blocked shots with 60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.