Dallas Christian’s bread and butter in recent years has been a bruising ground game combined with a stingy defense.
On Friday, the Chargers turned to a new element.
The shutdown defense was still on display, but Dallas Christian also unveiled an impressive passing attack, as Zack Haaland threw five touchdown passes as the Chargers cruised to a 45-6 rout of Bryan Adams to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Haaland actually got the scoring started on the ground with a 1-yard run, but did not take long to go to the air, as he hit Justin Vaught on a 45-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter.
Dallas Christian added to its advantage in the second, as Haaland found Kynan Gilreath for a 7-yard scoring strike and Preston Johnson booted a field goal to make it 24-0 at the break.
The Chargers pulled away in the second half. Haaland hooked up with Peyton Veasley for touchdown strikes of 39 and 38 yards in the third quarter and Parker Robertson hauled in a 49-yarder in the fourth.
The Dallas Christian defense has still yet to allow a point this season, as Bryan Adams’ lone score came on a fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.