Dallas Christian is one of the most decorated football programs in the history of Texas private high school football.
The Chargers first claimed the state title in 1985 and it began a run of seven championships in 14 years.
Dallas Christian added No. 8 in 2008, but the next one had proved elusive, as the Chargers endured a number of close calls and heartbreaking setbacks late in the playoffs, including a final-play loss to Austin Regents in 2020.
Last season, they would not be denied.
In its 18th appearance in the state championship game, Dallas Christian left no doubt, rolling to a 33-14 victory over Houston Baptist to claim the ninth championship in program history.
Carrying on a winning tradition means that each class steps up when it is their time to shine, and that is what junior wide receiver Will Nettles has done this season.
Last year, Nettles was one of the key members of the secondary, leading the team with 18 pass breakups and ranking among the best on the unit in tackles.
This season, he leads the team with three interceptions, but he has embraced other roles, as well.
After being a minor option on offense last year, Nettles has emerged as the team’s go-to target on the outside, leading the team with 40 receptions for 979 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding a pair of scores in the ground game.
Nettles is one of the reasons why the Chargers will carry a 9-1 record into the start of the playoffs later this week, as they have title No. 10 on their minds.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Nettles talks about stepping into a bigger role on offense, the influences on his career and the team’s motivation to bring home another state championship.
SLM: Dallas Christian always carries high expectations into a season. How do you feel the team has lived up to its goals thus far?
WN: It feels great to know we have come this far and some of our hard work has paid off but the job isn’t finished yet.
SLM: How has winning the state championship a year ago changed the team in terms of the team’s confidence?
WN: Our confidence goes up within every week and we always find a way to improve. We are fueled by last year's success but we haven’t done anything just yet so we must execute if we want to be better than last year or make it to where we were then.
SLM: As an upperclassman, you have younger players looking up to you. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
WN: I would say I am a leader by example. I don’t really talk much and i never have been the one to yell or get onto anyone unless i feel it is necessary but i show my leadership by working hard and getting the job done.
SLM: You have taken on a larger role in terms of impact on the field this season. How have you grown as a player and as a person during the last three years?
WN: I pride myself on defense as a defensive back but I will do anything to help my team win in every aspect of the game.
SLM: How would you describe yourself as a player?
WN: I would say I am a two-way athlete that is coachable and able to stay consistent and work hard even when no one is watching.
SLM: How long have you been playing football and what got you into the sport?
WN: I have been playing football since the age of 6 and my love for it has never left and will never leave. I grew up in a football family and i want to raise my children to have the same love for the game as i do.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to football?
WN: Track and field is my second sport. That’s how I work on my speed and maintain fatigue. I also used to play basketball when i was younger but stopped my 8th grade year.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a player?
WN: I have always looked up to my older brother and have always wanted to be a better football player and see how much more i can do from what he has taught me. I also watch a lot of NFL corners like Patrick Curtain and Sauce Gardner and see how i can learn from them and elevate my game.
SLM: Next step is the playoffs, and obviously the main goal is to defend that state championship. What are the keys to reaching that goal over the next few weeks?
WN: Staying consistent, maintaining mental focus and staying hungry.
