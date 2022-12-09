There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area who have turned standout moments over the past week.
D.J. Lampkins, Dallas Christian football
The Chargers claimed the TAPPS Division III state championship—the 10th in their history—last weekend with a 24-0 victory over Houston Cypress Christian and Lampkins and the defense keyed the effort.Dallas Christian allowed only 147 yards in the shutout effort, with Lampkins posting a team-high 12 tackles and he also turned in the biggest play of the game, scooping up a fumble and returning it 72 yards for a touchdown.
Zach Hernandez,Dallas Christian football
The Chargers captured the 10th state championship in program history last week with a 24-0 victory over Houston Cypress Christian in the TAPPS Division III title game in Waco.Hernandez led the way on offense with 20 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown and on special teams, where he was 3-of-3 on extra points and booted a 29-yard field goal.
Sanaa Darensburg, Mesquite girls basketball
The Skeeters are off to one of the best starts in program history, as it carried a 14-2 record into the weekend. Darensburg has been a big factor, scoring a team-high 14 points in a 57-39 win over North Mesquite and following that up with a 10-point effort in a narrow loss to Frisco Panther Creek.
Neenah George, Sachse girls basketball
The Mustangs are off to a strong start to the 9-6A season and George did a little of everything in their 61-17 victory over rival Rowlett. In a little more than one half of work, not only did George lead the team with 21 points, she also tallied eight rebounds, five steals and four assists without committing a turnover.
Micah Russell, Sunnyvale girls basketball
The Raiders are once again off to a strong start to the new season and Russell has played a key role. After posting a team-high 21 points in a win over Krum, Russell returned to action on Tuesday and poured in 20 as Sunnyvale claimed an impressive 57-39 win over Class 6A Horn.
