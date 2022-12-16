There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight.
Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area who have turned in standout moments over the past week.
Kalin Bradley, Poteet girls basketball
The Pirates are off to a strong start to the season and Bradley has been one of the catalysts. The senior poured in 26 points last Friday in a victory over Lindale and followed that up with a 15-point effort as Poteet notched a 65-29 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday in the 12-5A opener for both teams.
Kennedy Chappell, Dallas Christian girls basketball
The Chargers are the reigning Class 5A state champions and are No. 1 in the TABC Class 4A poll and Chappell is one of the big reasons. The senior scored 18 points last Friday in a 44-33 win over Houston Second Baptist—the team it defeated in the state title game last year—and had 11 on Tuesday in a victory over Yavneh Academy.
R.J. Chatman, Sachse boys basketball
The Mustangs are off to one of the best starts in program history with a 11-3 record and the do-everything point guard has been one of the catalysts. After leading Sachse to a win and a 2-0 start in 9-6A with a win over Naaman Forest last Friday, Chatman scored 19 points as they eked out a 59-58 win on Tuesday over Colleyville Heritage, the No. 13 team in the TABC 5A state poll.
Samiya Mahr, Mesquite girls basketball
The Skeeters entered the weekend with a 16-2 record and have gotten contributions from a number of different players. Last Friday, Mahr came up huge, recording 17 points and pulling down 20 rebounds in a 57-22 win over Seagoville, and Mesquite followed that up with a 50-38 win over Tyler Legacy in its 10-6A opener.
Madison Spain, North Mesquite girls basketball
Through the first half of the season, Spain has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the area. In last Friday’s 62-54 win over Grand Prairie, she knocked down 10 3-pointers on her way to a 39-point night, and despite a loss to Poteet on Tuesday, Spain did all she could, with 23 of the team’s 29 points to go along with 13 rebounds, six steals and five blocked shots.
