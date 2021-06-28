Poteet is the owner of one of the proudest baseball runs in Mesquite ISD history.
From 1993-2011, the Pirates qualified for the playoffs in 17 out of 19 seasons. Along the way, they advanced to four regional championship games, winning two. They finished as the state runner-up in 2007, falling to Corpus Christi Moody in the title game, and then in 2011, they advanced to the state semifinals, where they dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 decision to Corpus Christi Calallen in 10 innings.
The recent years have not been as kind to Poteet, as it has just three playoff appearances in the last decade, the most recent of which was in 2019.
That trend continued this season, as the Pirates finished fifth in 13-5A, but a quick glance at their schedule hints they are not as far off the pace as some would believe.
Poteet actually had a winning overall record for the season at 15-12-1.
They went 6-8 in district play, but five of those eight setbacks were close games.
The Pirates dropped a 7-6 decision to 13-5A champion North Forney. Against runner-up Highland Park, they lost a pair of pitcher’s duels by scores of 1-0 and 3-0. The district season also included a 4-2 setback against Royse City and another 1-0 loss to Forney.
While some of those close outcomes left Poteet wondering what might have been, there were plenty of positives along the way, as well, and they recently had four players named to the 13-5A all-district team.
That group was led by senior outfielder Adam Byrd, who was the lone member selected to the first team.
Byrd ranked among the district leaders at the plate, batting .439 with 21 runs scored, 17 walks, four doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine runs batted in. He was also a key part of the pitching rotation as the district season progressed and in 34.1 innings of work, he had 73 strikeouts and allowed only nine earned runs.
Three more Pirates were named to the second team.
Senior pitcher Jeffrey Young was a key reliever, striking out 19 in 12.1 innings and allowing only three earned runs and he also contributed with his bat, hitting .250 with 11 runs scored, five driven in, two doubles, a triple and a home run.
Sophomore Alex Reyes made an impact on the mound, averaging nearly a strikeout per inning, and also hit .278 with 13 runs, 12 walks and 11 RBIs.
Junior shortstop Gabe Rodriguez came on strong as the season went on, hitting .346 in his last nine games, and overall, had 10 runs scored, nine walks, a pair of doubles and 14 runs batted in.
District champion North Forney captured four superlative awards.
Junior Nick Gray was tabbed offensive most valuable player and fellow junior Cole Lancaster was named newcomer of the year. Sophomore Preston Crow was voted as the co-underclassman of the year and Tommy Sparks and his staff were named coaching staff of the year.
The Falcons landed four additional players on the first team with senior pitcher Jayden Olsen, senior catcher Elian Gonzales, senior first baseman Jaden Gonzalez, junior outfielder Juan Cantua and senior designated hitter Cole Cather.
District runner-up Highland Park had five players selected to the first team headlined by one superlative award winner in senior Calvin Williams, who was voted pitcher of the year.
Joining Williams were junior pitcher Collin Valentine, senior catcher Josh Bowers, junior shortstop Preston Gamster and senior outfielder Patrick Turner.
Royse City earned a pair of major awards as senior Tyson Neighbors was honored as the most valuable player and senior Rowdy Chandler claimed defensive most valuable player.
Neighbors was one of the top hitters in the area, posting a .473 batting average with nine doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 41 runs scored and 36 RBIs. He also led the team with 26 stolen bases. Neighbors was also effective on the mound, posting a 1.11 earned run average and striking out 52 in 25.1 innings.
Chandler had a .907 fielding percentage on defense was also a key member of the lineup, hitting .315 with four doubles, four home runs, 22 stolen bases, 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Rounding out the superlative honors, Forney freshman Aiden Sims was voted as the co-underclassman of the year. Sims was joined on the first team by fellow Jackrabbits senior pitcher Rylan Byrd, junior third baseman Ryan Dickey and junior utility player Jake White.
13-5A Baseball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Tyson Neighbors Sr. Royse City
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Nick Gray Jr. North Forney
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Rowdy Chandler Sr. Royse City
Pitcher of the Year
Calvin Williams Sr. Highland Park
Newcomer of the Year
Cole Lancaster Jr. North Forney
Co-Underclassman of the Year
Aiden Sims Fr. Forney
Preston Crow So. North Forney
Coaching Staff of the Year
North Forney
First Team
Jayden Olsen Sr. P North Forney
Rylan Byrd Sr. P Forney
Collin Valentine Jr. Highland Park
Josh Bowers Sr. C Highland Park
Elian Gonzales Sr. C North Forney
Jaden Gonzalez Sr. 1B North Forney
Pierce Corbo Jr. 2B Crandall
Ryan Dickey Jr. 3B Forney
Preston Gamster Jr. SS Highland Park
Adam Byrd Sr. OF Poteet
Patrick Turner Sr. OF Highland Park
Juan Cantua Jr. OF North Forney
Cole Cather Sr. DH North Forney
Jake White Jr. U Forney
Second Team
Jeffrey Young Sr. P Poteet
Alex Reyes So. P Poteet
Mac Moreland Sr. P Highland Park
Pierce Gisler So. C Crandall
Austin Cruse Sr. 1B Crandall
Graham Danziger Sr. 2B North Forney
Josh Stephens Jr. 2B Forney
Kade Owen Jr. 2B Royse City
Garrett Williams Sr. 3B North Forney
London Phillips Jr. 3B Crandall
Gabe Rodriguez Jr. SS Poteet
Wyatt Treadwell Jr. SS Forney
Jayln Phillips Sr. OF Forney
Harrison Dugger Sr. OF Highland Park
Zach Sullivan Sr. OF Crandall
Justin Morales Sr. OF Royse City
Trent McGee Jr. DH Forney
Garrett Phillips Sr. U Greenville
Austin Cruse Sr. U Crandall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.