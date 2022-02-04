The University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment always ushers in a period of change in high school sports.
The day features a range of emotions, particularly for coaches and athletic department officials, eliciting emotions ranging from relief to joy to confusion, and sometimes, even to anger, as their landscape for the next two years was revealed on Thursday morning.
In addition to the changes made to districts and classifications, this realignment also had a different feel in its announcement.
Normally, the biennial event draws high school coaches from all over the state to Birdville for the revealing in a scene reminiscent of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
But due to the inclement weather that hit the area this week, the normally chaotic atmosphere in Birdville was replaced by text messages and phone calls as coaches tried to finalize their non-district schedules.
Very few teams see no change in their surroundings, and even more rarely does an entire school district see no effects at all.
For Garland ISD, the differences is minimal, while Mesquite ISD programs will certainly have a new look during the 2022-2024 athletics years.
While GISD would like nothing more than to have its own district, as it has at various times during the past dozen years, this year’s announcement comes as no surprise.
Neighboring Wylie has been linked with the GISD schools—Garland, Lakeview, Naaman Forest, North Garland, Rowlett, Sachse and South Garland--recent years and with Wylie East making the jump up from 5A, it is a natural addition.
Wylie East enjoyed some success a few years ago, but has fallen on some tough times on the gridiron, with only nine wins in the last five years.
Across the bracket in 10-6A, there are a lot of similarities, but the most glaring difference is the departure of North Mesquite, as its lower enrollment caused it to drop down to the 5A level.
Mesquite and Horn remain in 10-6A along with longtime district mates Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Legacy.
Some always ask about the inclusion of Tyler Legacy in a Metroplex district, but Legacy is the lone 6A program in East Texas.
In addition to the Stallions leaving, this quintet also bids farewell to Skyline, who was shifted over to 11-6A.
In their place, 10-6A welcomes Royse City and North Forney, who are both making the move up from 5A.
North Forney has made one playoff appearance in the last four years, while Royse City has three straight berths, but they will have to make a smooth transition to facing larger programs on a weekly basis.
North Mesquite has endured some struggles in a few sports recently and is hoping for better fortunes in its move to 7-5A Division I, where it should be on a more playing field.
The new 7-5A Division I has some familiar faces, with West Mesquite, McKinney North, Longview and Tyler remaining together. The latter three of that group all made the playoffs last season.
There will be a new favorite with the departure of Highland Park, who did not lose a game in capturing the last two district championships.
New arrival Lancaster rolled to an undefeated district championship last season, but will be facing much stiffer competition.
Forney is also coming off a playoff appearance a season ago. Lufkin might not be the powerhouse it has been in the past, but will still be in the mix, and it also adds an interesting travel component, as it is 170 miles from Mesquite.
Poteet’s path to the playoffs got a lot tougher. Sure, the Pirates shared a district with reigning state champion South Oak Cliff for the last two seasons, but beyond the Bears, Poteet was clearly the second-best team.
During the next two seasons, the Pirates will have seven new district opponents.
Lovejoy probably enters as the favorite coming off its regional finalist season. Crandall, Greenville and Princeton shift over from other Division II districts, while Denton drops down from Division I.
Melissa will be an interesting team to watch. Last season, the Cardinals defeated Argyle on their way to a district championship, but they, along with Terrell, are making the jump up from Class 4A.
Sunnyvale, coming off a trip to the playoffs a year ago, will not see a lot of major changes as it remains grouped with defending district champion Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills and Wills Point.
That quartet is joined by a pair of Dallas ISD programs, as Lincoln and Roosevelt were added to the district.
As for sports other than football, there are no changes in 9-6A or 10-6A, as those two district are the same across the board.
MISD will have three schools in 12-5A with Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite and they could be poised for increased success.
The trio is grouped with five Dallas ISD schools in Bryan Adams, Conrad, Samuell, Seagoville and Spruce.
That DISD group has had some struggles in several sports in recent years and all around, are certainly not on the level of some of MISD’s recent district rivals, such as Highland Park and the Rockwall and Forney ISD schools, among others.
Sunnyvale’s other teams landed in 14-4A. Like on the gridiron, the Raiders are grouped with Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford and Wills Point, but rather than the two DISD schools, they remain with current district foes Farmersville, Kaufman and Nevada Community.
