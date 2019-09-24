The road to the playoffs is never easy, but that takes on new meaning when looking at the 11-6A landscape.
Not only does the district feature defending Class 6A Division II state champion Longview and high-powered Rockwall, but the other five teams would likely make the playoffs in several other districts.
The race for the 11-6A title and the four playoff spots went down to the wire a year ago and seems destined to be the case again this season.
Here is a look at the field:
Mesquite (4-0)
The Skeeters are off to their best start since 2012 and have done so in impressive fashion, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 150-39. It is the latter figure that stands out most, as it puts Mesquite among the best defensive teams in the state through the first month.
Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill has emerged as a true dual threat. He has completed 38-of-75 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns. LaDarius Turner is a home run threat who is averaging 12.1 yards per carry, with 34 carries for 411 yards and seven scores.
There are also a wealth of playmakers on the outside with Ja’Darion Smith (8-129, 2 TDs), who is also a special teams threat who had a 97-yard kickoff return for a score against Plano West, Kevin Hodges (7-127), RJ Bonner (6-60) and K.B. Frazier (6-80).
Mesquite had to overcome the loss of three defensive linemen who earned college scholarships, but the cupboard was not bare.
Jar’rion Smith can play on the end and also drop back and play linebacker, adding to an already solid unit that includes Alec Rice and Jayden Brown.
North Mesquite (2-2)
The Stallions had their two-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Haltom on Friday but there have been plenty of reasons for optimism.
Kamaury Thompson had a solid last season and is starting to take his game to a new level. Thompson has thrown for 593 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 292 yards and three scores.
Samuel Inyang is averaging 8.3 yards per carry (40-332) with four touchdowns and Torrion Smith has been a breakout receiver with 17 receptions for 311 yards and five touchdowns.
All three players are also key contributors on the defensive side and Smith already has a fumble and interception return for touchdowns.
Horn (1-3)
The Jaguars have just one win thus far but have also faced one of the toughest schedules in the area.
Davazea Gabriel has settled in nicely to the starting quarterback role, throwing for 626 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 219 yards and five scores.
Ben Wyatt rushed for three touchdowns in last week’s loss to Arlington and has 203 yards and five scores on the ground while Charles Crawford (18-168) has also been effective in limited action.
Wyatt (7-89) is also among the team leaders in receiving along with Cameron Jackson (10-209), N’Kowsi Emory (7-108) and Donovan Payne (9-94).
The defense might not have the stats that show it due to the competition it has faced, but there are playmakers such as Keidrin Walker, Nick Garcia, Quavon Grant and Marquis Edwards.
Longview (4-0)
The reigning state champions opened the season with a 24-21 win over rival Lufkin and the defense has since been dominated in wins over Marshall (53-0), Tyler John Tyler (42-0) and West Monroe (La.) (17-7).
Texas A&M pledge Haynes King is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and he has plenty of weapons around him.
Kaden Meredith is a big-play running back who is averaging better than seven yards per carry and Kyas Moore and Kaden Kearbey lead a solid group of receivers.
The defense might be one of the best in the state, led by lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch, linebacker Tyshawn Taylor and defensive back Robert Pierce.
Rockwall (3-1)
The Yellowjackets might have the most potent offense in the state when it is clicking.
Rockwall had a proven commodity in wide receiver Jaxon Smith/Njigba. The Ohio State pledge is already putting up eye-popping numbers with 36 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.
If there were questions about sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke, they have mostly been answered, as he has thrown for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns with only one interception.
While the passing attack is racking up more than 300 yards per game, opponents cannot forget about the ground game with Khalil Catlett (67-329, 4 TDs) and Zach Henry (25-179, 3 TDs).
If there is a weakness, Rockwall sometimes struggles to slow people down and has already surrendered 66 points to Highland Park, 33 to Arlington Bowie and 38 to Arlington Martin.
Rockwall-Heath (3-1)
The Hawks were one of the surprise teams in the area under first-year head coach Mike Spradlin, but hit a road bump last week with a 56-34 loss to McKinney North.
Josh Hoover has been a breakout player at quarterback, having thrown for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rockwall-Heath has four receivers with at least 11 catches, led by Jayden Jones (16-529, 6 TDs), who is averaging 33 yards per reception, and Corban Cleveland (21-266, 3 TDs).
Like Rockwall, the Hawks also have a ground element with Zach Evans, who has 66 carries for 440 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tyler Lee (3-1)
The Red Raiders got off to a great start with three wins over East Texas opponents, including one over rival Tyler John Tyler, but got derailed on Friday with a 19-14 loss to Poteet.
Running back Jamarion Miller, just a sophomore, is a potential star and Mark Patton is a seasoned quarterback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.