The 11-6A volleyball picture has been dominated by the two Rockwall programs in recent years.
During the last three seasons, no team has been able to crack the Rockwall ISD code. The Hawks handed the Yellowjackets their only two district losses en route to 11-6A titles in 2016 and 2018, with the teams splitting their head-to-head meeting in a shared crown two years ago.
While Horn has been able to claim one of the final two spots for each of the last six seasons, Mesquite has not made it since 2012 and it has been eight years since North Mesquite’s last appearance. The last MISD team to win a district title in the highest classification was when the Stallions achieved the feat in 2010.
That trend might very well continue, but it is not a given considering how the first few weeks of the season have played out.
Heading into tonight’s opening slate of matches, only one of the seven teams currently has a winning record.
There is a difference in the levels of competition each team has squared off with, but all seven have earned enough notches in the win column to give them optimism going forward.
Here is a look at the three Mesquite ISD teams and the field:
Horn (11-14)
Horn finished third a year ago and was competitive against the top two, but unable to pull out a win.
The Jaguars had to replace four all-district performers, but they have a senior-laden, if still a bit experienced group under new head coach Kris Thornton.
Sophomore Makaila Harris earned first-team all-district honors in her inaugural campaign and leads the team with 2.9 kills per game.
It is a balanced attack, though, as regulars Charlize Williams, Asia DeChabert, Ashanti Sampsell and Aijha Sampsell are also averaging better than one kill per set. Williams (47 blocks), Ashanti Sampsell (23) and Harris (22) are also defensive leaders at the net.
Senior Katie Wheeler (4.3 apg) and sophomore Arianna Tubbs (4.0 apg) are each capable of running the offense.
Freshman Ryann Henderson has made an immediate splash in the back and leads the team in digs at 6.0 per set and her 41 aces also a team-best.
The Jaguars will get a chance to see where they stand in the 11-6A hierarchy right away as they play at Rockwall-Heath tonight and at home against Rockwall on Tuesday.
North Mesquite (8-14)
The Stallions are coming off a 2-10 district campaign but were competitive in many of those matches and will look to take the next step with new head coach Roger Waters.
There were pieces to build around with senior middle blocker and captain Lena Cates, senior setter and captain Mallory Garcia and senior outside hitter Abby McDaniel.
Senior outside hitter Camry Gipson has played a role, as has junior libero DD Pinales and senior Ta’tyanna Williams has played well in the back.
The Stallions have also turned to some new faces who have been able to provide a spark such as sophomore outside hitter Mikaylah West and a trio of freshmen playing on the varsity with middle blocker KK Daniyan, defensive specialist/outside hitter Gabrielle Briones and middle hitter Raegan Davis.
Mesquite (4-11)
The Skeeters have endured some tough times in recent years and did not win a district game a year ago.
They are hoping to change those fortunes with a new head coach in Mesquite alum LeQuia Collins and as a solid returning group that includes senior setter Kaiya Freelon, junior middle blocker Taylor Hood and junior outside hitter Ini Suberu.
Freshman Taylore Alsaid has made an immediate impact and players such as Paris Roney, Maria Vega, Diamond Oliver, Kerstyn Thomas, Zykia Robinson and Meionni Green have also played roles thus far.
Rockwall-Heath (10-17)
The Hawks have endured some unexpected struggles early on, but is somewhat to be expected with a tough non-district slate and the loss of seven all-district players, with three of those being superlative winners including most valuable player Maddison Parmelly.
Last year’s district newcomer of the year, junior Bre Kelley, is averaging 5.2 kills and 1.9 blocks per set to lead the team. Senior Maddie Byrne is also a force at the net with 3.6 kills per game
Rockwall-Heath has also gotten good contributions up front from senior Laurel Nails (1.8 kpg), senior Sydney Morey (1.7 kpg), junior Taylor Barrow (1.7 kpg), freshman Blair Adams (1.4 kpg) and senior Ayshia Rollins (1.0 bpg)
Junior Leah Green (6.9 dpg) has paced the defense alongside Nails (3.7 dpg) and Byrne (3.4 dpg) and Nails is one of top setters in the area, averaging 10.0 assists per set.
Rockwall (12-15)
Like their rivals, the Yellowjackets have measured themselves against some top competition early on and have designs on rising to the top of the standings.
Avery Reid is averaging 3.1 kills per set, with Kylie Nott and Feyi Ogunlari also averaging better than two kills per game. Deryan Simpson leads the team with 37 blocks, followed closely by Ogunlari (33) and Nott (32).
Junior McKenzie Johnson was named outstanding libero a year ago and leads the team with 6.6 digs per game and junior setter Jaden Dougal is having another strong season with 11.0 assists per set.
Tyler Lee (16-14)
The Red Raiders are the only district team that will carry a winning overall record into the start of the 11-6A slate.
Tyler Lee claimed the fourth spot last season and was close to moving up the ranks, pushing Horn to five games in both matches.
The Red Raiders had to overcome the loss of six all-district performers but the cupboard was not completely bare. They did return junior middle hitter Jamyila Johnson, senior setter/libero Anna Stone and junior Semira Udosen and other players have stepped up so far, as well.
Longview (11-16)
The Lobos enter 2019-2020 with one of the strongest senior classes in many sports, but that is not the case in volleyball, where the Lobos bid farewell to seven of their eight all-district honorees.
Longview has played a majority of its matches against teams in East Texas, but did venture to the Metroplex to compete in the Berkner Lady Ram Festival. There, they posted a 1-4 record with a win over Irving MacArthur, but losses to 11-6A rival Horn, as well as area teams Wylie and McKinney North.
