Poteet entered Friday as a heavy favorite and it did not ever allow Adamson to entertain the idea of an upset as it rolled to a 58-0 victory.
The Pirates improve to 6-1 in 6-5A Division II and 7-3 overall, as they jumped to a 51-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Poteet now finds itself tied for second place with Kimball (6-1, 6-2), who was the latest to fall in front of the South Oak Cliff train as they rolled to a 59-7 victory to remain undefeated in district at 7-0 and improve to 8-1 overall.
The Bears, who secured the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs, outscored their top two challengers by a combined score of 136-10 and in six district games settled on the field, they have a 362-31 edge on the scoreboard.
South Oak Cliff will once again be heavy favorites to close out an undefeated run through district when it takes on winless Thomas Jefferson in its finale on Thursday.
Poteet and Kimball fittingly meet to determine the second and third seeds on the field on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The fourth spot is not yet settled, with Hillcrest (4-3), Seagoville (4-4) and Spruce (3-4).
Hillcrest already has a win over Seagoville and will punch its ticket with a victory over Spruce on Friday.
A Spruce win, however, could force a three-way tie and sent it to tiebreakers. Seagoville is set with a minus-2, with Spruce entering at minus-8 and Hillcrest at plus-10, meaning they would have to defeat Hillcrest by nine points or more to overtake them.
Whoever earns that final spot draws the tough task of taking on perennial powerhouse Aledo, the 5-6A Division II champion, in the bi-district round.
If Burleson (5-1) defeats Mansfield Timberview (4-2) on Friday, it will be the second seed and take on the loser of the Poteet/Kimball game.
A Timberview win and a victory by Everman (4-2) could create a three-way tie for second place.
