The final week of the regular season still had questions that needed answer in 6-5A Division II.
South Oak Cliff (8-0 in 6-5A Division II, 9-1 overall) has rolled through the district slate en route to the district championship and that trend continued on Thursday in a 71-0 rout of Thomas Jefferson (0-8, 0-10).
Poteet (7-1, 8-3) and Kimball (6-2, 6-3) battled for the second seed and it was all Pirates as they rolled to a 41-16 win on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
There was also the matter of the final playoff berth, which Hillcrest (5-3, 7-3) clinched with a 41-14 victory over Spruce (3-5, 4-6).
The top four teams now turn their attention to the start of the playoffs later this week.
With the victory, Poteet earned the right to stay close to home, where they will take on Burleson (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Top-seeded South Oak Cliff, who has designs on a lengthy playoff run, will host Everman (6-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kincaide Stadium.
Kimball goes on the road to face Mansfield Timberview (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Stadium, while Hillcrest draws the dubious assignment of playing three-time defending state champion Aledo (10-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.
