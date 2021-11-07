West Mesquite was hoping to close the regular season on a high note on Friday.
The Wranglers got off to a slow start, but came on strong in the middle quarters to take the lead.
However, it has been a hard-luck season for West Mesquite and that trend continued as Sherman was able to rally for a 26-22 victory at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats (2-4 in 7-5A Division I, 4-6 overall) jumped on the Wranglers (0-6, 2-8) early, as Phoenix Grant threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Vontrelle Sanders and then scored on a 4-yard run to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
West Mesquite got things going in the second, as Donovan Hawthorne had a 7-yard touchdown run and Craig Dale hit Kasen McCoy for the two-point conversion.
A short time later, Elijah Dancy had a 5-yard scoring run as the Wranglers took a 15-14 lead into halftime.
West Mesquite hit Sherman with a big play in the third quarter, as Dale hooked up with T.J. Turner on a 70-yard scoring strike to extend the advantage to 22-14.
Unfortunately for the Wranglers, the game ended like it started.
The Bearcats pulled to within two when Grant found the end zone on a 4-yard run and later in the fourth quarter, Kane Bowen delivered the game-winning 5-yard touchdown run to provide the final 26-22 margin.
Highland Park (6-0, 9-1) secured the outright district championship, but it was not easy, as Wylie East (1-5, 3-6) gave the Scots all they wanted early on.
The Raiders jumped to a 14-3 lead in the opening quarter, but Highland Park was able to right the ship and rally for a 38-20 victory on Friday at Highlander Stadium.
Scots quarterback Brennan Storer threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns and added another on the ground. John Rutledge had eight receptions for 173 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Christian Reeves had one score rushing and another receiving.
Wylie East, who actually outgained Highland Park on the night, got 18 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns from Terrell Washington, Jr., and six carries for 73 yards and a score from Tristan Lee.
Longview (4-2, 7-3) might have entered the night trailing in the standings, but it did not reflect on the field, as the Lobos rolled over Tyler (4-2, 6-4) in a 49-0 rout at Lobo Stadium.
The margin of victory for Longview allowed the Lobos to leapfrog McKinney North and Tyler for the second seed out of the district.
That is important because it earns them a home date in the bi-district round of the playoffs, where they will take on Magnolia (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lobo Stadium.
Tyler drops to the third spot and will face Magnolia West (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium, while McKinney North (5-5) faces the tough challenge of taking on undefeated 8-5A Division I champion and state-ranked College Station (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field.
Highland Park will also be at home as the top seed, where it will play New Caney (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Highlander Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.