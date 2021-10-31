West Mesquite drew a tough assignment in Week 10 against Highland Park, but despite being out of the playoff race, the Wranglers hung tough with the Scots for much of the night.
In the end, Highland Park had too much firepower, as it claimed a 60-28 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Scots (5-0 in 7-5A Division I, 8-1 overall) wrap up the district championship and top seed in the upcoming playoffs, while the Wranglers fall to 0-5 and 2-7.
Highland Park got off to the lead in the first quarter, as Brennan Storer had touchdown runs of 9 and 36 yards to open a 14-0 lead.
West Mesquite got on the board early in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Gabriel Corona, but things took a sour turn on the next few plays.
First, the Scots blocked the extra point and returned it for a two-point conversion, and they then bottled up a Wrangler ball carrier in the end zone for another safety.
On the ensuing drive, Christian Reeves had a 3-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 25-6.
West Mesquite came back with a big play when Craig Dale hooked up with T.J. Turner on a 74-yard scoring strike and then hit Javion Jackson on the two-point conversion, but Highland Park would have the final word of the first half, with Jay Cox catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Storer to take a 32-14 lead into the break.
The teams traded scores in the third quarter, starting with a 13-yard scoring run by Cox for the Scots.
The Wranglers needed just one play to answer, with Dale and Turner hooking up for a 75-yard touchdown, but Highland Park also had a quick counter, with Jackson Heis catching a 68-yard scoring strike from Storer to make it 46-21.
Dale and Turner’s big night continued, as they struck for the longest play of the season on a 94-yard touchdown to close to within 46-28 in the third quarter, but that was as close as it would get.
The Scots converted a turnover into a 26-yard touchdown pass from Storer to Luke Herring and Ben Croasdale added a scoring run early in the fourth to provide the final 60-28 margin.
While the four playoff teams are set, there is still a matter of seeding to be determined.
The one certainty is Highland Park as the No. 1 seed, which will earn them a date with the fourth seed out of 8-6A Division I, which will be the loser of next week’s New Caney/Magnolia game.
Tyler (4-1) picked up a solid 37-20 win over Sherman on Friday to remain in sole possession of second place, while McKinney North (4-2) stunned Longview (3-2) in a 37-35 victory on Thursday.
The Lions and Lobos are scheduled to meet this week at Lobo Stadium, while the Bulldogs have completed their regular season.
A Tyler win will make things easy, as it would be the second seed, followed by McKinney North in third and Longview in fourth.
A Lobo win would create a three-way tie for second place and the teams would have all split the head-to-head meetings, sending it to points.
The Bulldogs are set, with a plus-2 with its win over Longview, but a negative-17 due to its 35-18 loss to Tyler, leaving them at minus-15 overall.
That would mean they would be the odd man out, sending them to the fourth seed, while depending on the district tiebreak rules, it could then revert to head-to-head between Tyler and Longview, or the final of that game could impact the second and third seeds.
The bi-district opponents over in 8-5A Division I will also be set later this week, as College Station (7-0) and Magnolia West (7-0) will meet with the top seed on the line, and New Caney (5-2) and Magnolia (5-2) will play for the third and fourth seeds.
