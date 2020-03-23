Horn did something this season no other Jaguar team had ever accomplished.
They captured the first outright district championship in school history.
Their 11-6A peers took notice and awarded Horn it just share of recognition on the all-district team.
The Jaguars earned a pair of superlative awards and had four more players named to the first two teams.
That group was led by senior Zaakir Sawyer, who has voted as the 11-6A most valuable player.
Sawyer, a 6-5 guard who has signed with Louisiana-Monroe, led the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, shooting an eye-popping 63 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. Sawyer also recorded 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Ondra Waddy was honored as the district coach of the year after guiding Horn to its history-making campaign, a 26-11 record and matching its deepest playoff journey by advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
The Jaguars had two players named to the first team in seniors Preston Aymond and Devon Hancock.
Aymond, a versatile 6-7 forward, tallied 11.3 points with the help of 50.7 percent shooting, to go along with 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Hancock, a 6-2 guard, was one of the most dangerous outside shooters in the area, averaging 14.4 points with 83 3-pointers), with 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
Seniors Jarrell King and Isaiah Chandler were second-team selections. King shot 53.2 percent from the floor, registering 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Chandler was another key player with 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
Senior Deverick Jones (3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 apg) and sophomore Bryson Smith (3.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg) were honorable mention selections.
Mesquite and North Mesquite each had two players recognized to the all-district team.
The Skeeters earned one of the superlative awards as senior Diandrae Heath was tabbed the 11-6A offensive player of the year.
Heath averaged 17.0 points, hitting 3.9 3-pointers per night. He also ranked among the team leaders with 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Junior Xavier Golightly was a second-team selection, as he tallied 9.0 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.
The Stallions were represented by senior Jamor Mallard on the first team and junior Kai Howard on the second team.
Mallord led the team with 13.4 points per game, knocking down 38 percent on 3-pointers, to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Howard recorded 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
District runner-up Rockwall earned four nods on the team. Seniors Sherman Brashear and Will Bartosek were selected to the first team. Brashear led the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game to along with 5.4 rebounds, while Bartosek averaged 9.0 points and 5.8 boards per game.
Senior Keshon Kittrell and junior Logan Hutton were second-team selections.
Longview, who finished third in district, claimed two superlative awards, as senior Malik Henry was tabbed defensive player of the year and freshman Jalen Hale earned newcomer of the year.
Lobo senior Phillip Washington was named to the first team and seniors Zion Stanley and Chase Glasper were selected to the second team.
Rockwall-Heath, who claimed the final playoff spot out of 11-6A, had three first-team selections in senior Kameron Pruitt (15.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 bpg), senior Skyler Stutts (12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and junior Chandler Dickinson (12.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), while senior Hugh Moore was named to the second team.
Tyler Lee junior Matt Wade made the first team and senior Jamal Jones and Teon Erwin were voted to the second team.
11-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Zaakir Sawyer Sr. Horn
Offensive Player of the Year
Diandrae Heath Sr. Mesquite
Defensive Player of the Year
Malik Henry Sr. Longview
Newcomer of the Year
Jalen Hale Fr. Longview
Coach of the Year
Ondra Waddy Horn
First Team
Preston Aymond Sr. Horn
Devon Hancock Sr. Horn
Jamor Mallard Sr. North Mesquite
Will Bartosek Sr. Rockwall
Sherman Brashear Sr. Rockwall
Chandler Dickinson Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Skyler Stutts Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Kameron Pruitt Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Matt Wade Jr. Tyler Lee
Phillip Washington Sr. Longview
Second Team
Jarrell King Sr. Horn
Isaiah Chandler Sr. Horn
Kai Howard Jr. North Mesquite
Xavier Golightly Jr. Mesquite
Keshon Kittrell Sr. Rockwall
Logan Hutton Jr. Rockwall
Hugh Moore Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Teon Erwin Jr. Tyler Lee
Jamal Jones Sr. Tyler Lee
Chase Glasper Sr. Longview
Zion Stanley Sr. Longview
Honorable Mention
