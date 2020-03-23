Horn did something this season no other Jaguar team had ever accomplished.

They captured the first outright district championship in school history.

Their 11-6A peers took notice and awarded Horn it just share of recognition on the all-district team.

The Jaguars earned a pair of superlative awards and had four more players named to the first two teams.

That group was led by senior Zaakir Sawyer, who has voted as the 11-6A most valuable player.

Sawyer, a 6-5 guard who has signed with Louisiana-Monroe, led the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, shooting an eye-popping 63 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. Sawyer also recorded 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

Ondra Waddy was honored as the district coach of the year after guiding Horn to its history-making campaign, a 26-11 record and matching its deepest playoff journey by advancing to the regional quarterfinals.

The Jaguars had two players named to the first team in seniors Preston Aymond and Devon Hancock.

Aymond, a versatile 6-7 forward, tallied 11.3 points with the help of 50.7 percent shooting, to go along with 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Hancock, a 6-2 guard, was one of the most dangerous outside shooters in the area, averaging 14.4 points with 83 3-pointers), with 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Seniors Jarrell King and Isaiah Chandler were second-team selections. King shot 53.2 percent from the floor, registering 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Chandler was another key player with 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Senior Deverick Jones (3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.8 apg) and sophomore Bryson Smith (3.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg) were honorable mention selections.

Mesquite and North Mesquite each had two players recognized to the all-district team.

The Skeeters earned one of the superlative awards as senior Diandrae Heath was tabbed the 11-6A offensive player of the year.

Heath averaged 17.0 points, hitting 3.9 3-pointers per night. He also ranked among the team leaders with 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Junior Xavier Golightly was a second-team selection, as he tallied 9.0 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Stallions were represented by senior Jamor Mallard on the first team and junior Kai Howard on the second team.

Mallord led the team with 13.4 points per game, knocking down 38 percent on 3-pointers, to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Howard recorded 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

District runner-up Rockwall earned four nods on the team. Seniors Sherman Brashear and Will Bartosek were selected to the first team. Brashear led the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game to along with 5.4 rebounds, while Bartosek averaged 9.0 points and 5.8 boards per game.

Senior Keshon Kittrell and junior Logan Hutton were second-team selections.

Longview, who finished third in district, claimed two superlative awards, as senior Malik Henry was tabbed defensive player of the year and freshman Jalen Hale earned newcomer of the year.

Lobo senior Phillip Washington was named to the first team and seniors Zion Stanley and Chase Glasper were selected to the second team.

Rockwall-Heath, who claimed the final playoff spot out of 11-6A, had three first-team selections in senior Kameron Pruitt (15.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 bpg), senior Skyler Stutts (12.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and junior Chandler Dickinson (12.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg), while senior Hugh Moore was named to the second team.

Tyler Lee junior Matt Wade made the first team and senior Jamal Jones and Teon Erwin were voted to the second team.

11-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Zaakir Sawyer      Sr.     Horn

Offensive Player of the Year

Diandrae Heath    Sr.     Mesquite

Defensive Player of the Year

Malik Henry         Sr.     Longview

Newcomer of the Year

Jalen Hale   Fr.     Longview

Coach of the Year

Ondra Waddy                Horn

First Team

Preston Aymond  Sr.     Horn

Devon Hancock    Sr.     Horn

Jamor Mallard      Sr.     North Mesquite

Will Bartosek       Sr.     Rockwall

Sherman Brashear         Sr.     Rockwall

Chandler Dickinson       Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Skyler Stutts        Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Kameron Pruitt    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Matt Wade  Jr.      Tyler Lee

Phillip Washington        Sr.     Longview

Second Team

Jarrell King Sr.     Horn

Isaiah Chandler    Sr.     Horn

Kai Howard         Jr.      North Mesquite

Xavier Golightly  Jr.      Mesquite

Keshon Kittrell     Sr.     Rockwall

Logan Hutton       Jr.      Rockwall

Hugh Moore         Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Teon Erwin Jr.      Tyler Lee

Jamal Jones          Sr.     Tyler Lee

Chase Glasper      Sr.     Longview

Zion Stanley         Sr.     Longview

Honorable Mention

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments