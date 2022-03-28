Since becoming a varsity program a little more than a decade ago, the Sunnyvale boys basketball team has become a perennial playoff squad.
This season was no different.
After battling through a tough non-district slate, the Raiders finished in a tie for third place in 13-4A to return the postseason for the 12th time in the last 13 years.
Though the road came to an end with a bi-district loss to Canton, there were still plenty of reasons to celebrate the season for Sunnyvale, and several of those were recognized on the 13-4A all-district team.
The Raiders had five players selected to the team, including one superlative award winner in Jarek Derleth who was voted as the district newcomer of the year.
The junior forward was a double-digit scorer for Sunnyvale, averaging 12 points to go along with six rebounds per game.
Derleth was joined on the first team by senior captain Landry Laird, who did a little of everything for the Raiders, recording 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists per contest.
Another captain, 6-6 senior Kearston Stallings, was named to the second team after averaging nine points, seven boards and two blocks.
Sunnyvale also had two players land on the honorable mention list with senior Joey Bruszer and junior Jacob Daniel.
Kaufman, who rolled to an undefeated 13-4A championship and ultimately advanced to the regional semifinals, were rewarded for its efforts with a pair of major awards, as senior Daylon Dickerson was named district most valuable player and senior Vontrell Williams was tabbed offensive most valuable player.
Rounding out the superlatives, Terrell senior Kijuan Davis was selected as the defensive player of the year.
