The road to the 10-6A championship has run through Rockwall during the last three seasons, with the Yellowjackets and Hawks each having their turn at the top.
Rockwall posted a 10-2 record last season, including a 6-0 mark in district, but if it hopes to duplicate that, it will rely on some newcomers after returning only nine starters.
But if the Yellowjackets’ run of 10 consecutive playoff appearances, including five double-digit win seasons, has shown, is that they do have the program to reload.
Horn, the district runner-up, gave Rockwall its toughest test a year ago, with the Yellowjackets pulling out a 37-34 victory and with 13 starters and several Division I prospects, the Jaguars are ready to make the jump to the top of the standings.
Rockwall-Heath welcomes in a familiar face as its new head coach in Rodney Webb, who previously led both Horn and Rockwall.
Webb led both programs to continued success and with a dozen returning starters, expect the Hawks to be in the thick of things.
Mesquite finished just out of the playoff picture last season, but is armed with 16 returning starters looking to get back.
Royse City was a playoff team a year ago and has talent on both sides of the ball, Tyler Legacy is looking for a turnaround under new head coach Beau Trahan and North Forney is hoping to get back on the winning track after a 0-6 district season a year ago.
Five Games to Watch
North Mesquite at Mesquite
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Though this game is no longer a district affair, Mesquite ISD’s oldest rivalries always attracts plenty of alumni from both schools.
Dating back to the first meeting in 1970, each team has had its runs of success, but it has been the Skeeters who have had the upper hand as of late, and they extended their lead in the series to 31-22 with last season’s 44-32 victory.
Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
These crosstown rivals have taken turns trading the 10-6A championship during the last three seasons, with the Yellowjackets claiming the prize last year.
In the last meeting, Rockwall took advantage of three turnovers and a balanced offense to pull away for a 56-21 win.
An added bit of drama on the sidelines is the return of head coach Rodney Webb, who formerly led the Yellowjackets and is in his first season with the Hawks.
Horn at Rockwall
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
This was a game-of-the-year candidate a season ago, with Rockwall rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit to claim a 37-34 victory.
But this also took place in the second week of the 10-6A season, and little did anyone know it would ultimately decide the district title, which saw the Yellowjackets edge the Jaguars by one game.
The stakes should be similar this season, as the two teams are seen by most as the district title favorites.
Mesquite at Horn
Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
It is always a big night any time that two Mesquite ISD rivals meet, but it takes on heightened importance when it is a district contest.
Last season, it was a battle between Horn’s ground game and Mesquite’s passing attack, with the Jaguars able to prevail in a 24-16 win.
Both teams enter the season with playoff and district title aspirations, which should make for a spirited atmosphere.
Royse City at Mesquite
Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
This was one of the most entertaining district games of the year, with the teams combining for more than 1,000 yards.
The game featured 10 lead changes, the last of which came with just 1:04 left as the Bulldogs providing the final blow in a 43-38 victory.
Excitement aside, this was also a key reason why it was Royse City who advanced to the playoffs instead of Mesquite and there could be high stakes once again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.