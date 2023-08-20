Last season, District 6-4A Division II went largely according to preseason projections.
Caddo Mills captured the district championship, with its 30-14 victory over Sunnyvale providing the one-game difference in the standings.
Quinlan Ford then secured the third spot, with Lincoln rounding out the playoff field.
This season is expected to follow a similar route, although nothing is for certain until the games are played on the field.
The Foxes rolled to an undefeated regular season en route to the district title. Caddo Mills quarterback Alfonso Gonzales was named co-offensive most valuable player, but the strength early on should be a defense that returns seven starters, including four all-district performers.
Quinlan Ford has 10 starters back in the mix—five on each side of the ball—and will be led by one of the top running backs in the area in senior Zalen Morales, who last year had 226 carries for 1,718 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding a team-high eight receptions for 263 yards and three scores.
Lincoln could be the darkhorse to make a run at the title.
The Tigers not only have 12 starters back in the fold, they boast arguably the best overall player in quarterback Byron Eaton.
The dynamic dual-threat threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, while adding almost 1,000 yards and a dozen scores on the ground and his playmaking skills alone give Lincoln a shot in every game it will play.
Five Games to Watch
Sunnyvale at Aubrey
Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium
The 2023 opener for both teams should be a good indicator of where they stand coming out of the offseason.
The Raiders have plenty of returning experience, but that does not include at the quarterback position, where they will be breaking in a new starter.
Aubrey will offer a good early test, coming off a 10-3 regional semifinalist season and it features one of the best 1-2 running back duos in the region with Emerson Cagle and LaBraylon Bell, who combined for more than 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
Sunnyvale at Terrell
Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Terrell Memorial Stadium
This will be another good early test for the Raiders, taking on not only a much bigger school, but one that is expected to compete for a playoff berth in 7-5A Division II.
It will also be another tough battle for the Sunnyvale front seven going up against running back Chase Bingmon, who amassed more than 2,00 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and had a huge night against the Raiders, rushing 18 times for 320 yards and four scores.
Caddo Mills at Quinlan Ford
Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Hobart Lytal Memorial Stadium
This was one of the more intriguing games during district play last season in an old-school defensive slugfest.
Quinlan Ford scored late in the first half, but missed the extra point as it took a 6-0 lead into halftime.
That would prove to be costly, as Caddo Mills found the end zone in the third quarter, converted the extra point and the defense stood strong until the end to preserve a 7-6 victory as the Foxes would go on to the district title.
Caddo Mills at Sunnyvale
Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium
Many believe that, like last season, the 6-4A Division II championship could be on the line when these two teams meet in late October.
Last season, Caddo Mills did a good job of containing the Sunnyvale passing attack as it opened a big lead in the third quarter and held on for a 30-14 victory.
While the Raiders believe the offense has more potential this season with their playmakers on the outside, that will be tested against a Caddo Mills defense that returns seven starters.
Sunnyvale at Lincoln
Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Stadium
The regular season finale between a pair of playoff-bound teams was one of the wildest of last season, a back-and-forth affair that saw Sunnyvale pull out a 49-42 victory.
Lincoln quarterback Byron Eaton showed why he was named the district most valuable player, throwing for 114 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 147 yards and a pair of scores.
The Raiders countered with Even Johnson, who had a huge night with 17 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
