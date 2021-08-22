Last season was a tough one for the three Mesquite ISD teams in 10-6A.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced all teams to make changes to the schedule, it was anything but an orthodox ride.
After a rare Monday game, Horn had a chance to secure the final playoff berth but came up short against Tyler Legacy, marking the first time since 2003 that Mesquite ISD did not have a postseason team in the largest classification.
That should serve as motivation for the MISD trio as they look to break back into the top four.
As is the case in many sports, the two Rockwall ISD teams will be tough to beat.
Rockwall-Heath finished second in the district a year ago but then got hot with a run to the regional semifinals. The Hawks return 13 starters, headlined by senior quarterback Josh Hoover, last year’s offensive most valuable player, and a pair of dynamic wide receivers in Jay Fair and Jordan Nabors.
Reigning district champion Rockwall has a few more holes to fill, but has one of the top quarterbacks in the state in senior Braedyn Locke, last year’s 10-6A MVP who threw for more than 3,500 yards.
Tyler Legacy boasts one of the best running back duos in the state with seniors Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, while Skyline quietly put together a playoff campaign a year ago and has 13 starters back in the fold.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
Horn at North Mesquite
Sept. 24: In addition to being a rivalry game, the way the district has played out in recent years, the unofficial “Mesquite ISD champion” has usually been rewarded as the lone team in the playoffs. So even though it is the district opener, the Stallions and Jaguars will both try to use this game as a momentum boost for the final six weeks. Last season went down to the wire, with North Mesquite holding off a late Horn charge to claim a 23-21 thriller.
Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath
Sept. 24: Perhaps the marquee game of the 10-6A season takes place in the district’s opening week when these two rivals clash. Last season, the Yellowjackets held off the Hawks in a 38-27 win that was ultimately the difference in them capturing the district title. This game will feature two of the state’s best quarterbacks with Rockwall’s Braedyn Locke and Rockwall-Heath’s Josh Hoover and that duo has plenty of weapons around them, meaning this should be a high-scoring affair.
Horn at Mesquite
Oct. 8: The Skeeters were in the playoff hunt last season in large part due to them sweeping their city rivals, including a 54-20 win over the Jaguars. Mesquite is adjusting to a new head coach in DeMarcus Harris, but that should not be a factor at this stage of the season. The key for the Jaguars will be finding an answer for Skeeter quarterback Chance Edwards, who threw six touchdown passes in last year’s win.
Mesquite at North Mesquite
Oct. 15: The city’s oldest rivalry will be renewed as the Skeeters and Stallions meet for the 52nd time. Mesquite’s 35-0 victory a year ago pushed its lead in the overall series to 29-22. But in addition to crosstown bragging rights, this game often has playoff implications and that could be the case once again. A rivalry win always generates excitement in the locker room, and at this stage of the season, it could prove to be the springboard for one of these teams to make a charge down the stretch.
Mesquite at Tyler Legacy
Nov. 5: Last season, the Skeeters finished one game behind the Red Raiders in the standings, with the 21-7 Legacy win being the difference. With this being the last day of the regular season, both teams will know what is on the line and what they need to. It features an interesting matchup of offenses, with Mesquite quarterback Chance Edwards and the Red Raider running back duo of Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.