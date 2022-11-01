If there was any question of nerves for a Poteet volleyball team making its first playoff appearance since 2019, it was quickly answered.
The Pirates bolted out of the gates, scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the match, and while it was not always that smooth of a ride, they were in control throughout en route to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of W.T. White on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match at Hillcrest High School.
Poteet (27-12), the 12-5A champion, advances to the area round for the first time since 2008, where it will meet Frisco Lone Star (25-10), who picked up a 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 victory over Frisco Lebanon Trail in its first playoff match since 2013, later this week at a time and place to be determined.
The Pirates set the tone from the opening serve, with Kyla Johnson recording back-to-back kills.
After the Longhorns got on the board, Kalin Bradley had a smash and Johnson then reeled off a six-point service run, which included an ace and two points from Taylore Alsaid, to make it 9-1.
It was then Bradley’s turn behind the service line, and she recorded three aces as they lead quickly grew to 14-2.
The remainder of Game 1 followed a similar trend, with Alsaid, Jones and Gabrielle Bradley doing good work at the net, and the Pirates’ defense and passing taking care of the rest as they closed out a 25-6 win.
The second game started just like the first with a kill from Johnson, but W.T. White started to find a little success with Kayla Green and Whitney Foster, and they hung around through the early stages.
But Poteet took control with an immediate surge, as Alsaid and Jocelyn Pargas each had a block and a kill as part of Alexa Flores’ eight-point service run, that was highlighted by three consecutive aces, and it was suddenly a 13-4 game.
The teams traded points for the remainder of the set, but the Pirates were in a position to do so, and they were able to take Game 2 by a count of 25-15.
W.T. White hinted at extending the match early in the third game, but was once again done in by a big Poteet run.
Once again, it was Flores behind the service line, as she reeled off seven straight points, with a pair of aces along the way, to turn a three-point margin into a 15-5 lead.
Alsaid added a pair of kills during the run and that trend would continue.
The senior outside hitter recorded eight of her match-high 16 kills in the final set, and fittingly, the last of those came on match point to finish off the sweep.
