POTEET VOLLEYBALL TAYLORE ALSAID

Poteet’s Taylore Alsaid recorded a match-high 16 kills as the Pirates rolled to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of W.T. White on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at Hillcrest High School.

 Photo Courtesy of Glenn Gunn

If there was any question of nerves for a Poteet volleyball team making its first playoff appearance since 2019, it was quickly answered.

The Pirates bolted out of the gates, scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the match, and while it was not always that smooth of a ride, they were in control throughout en route to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of W.T. White on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match at Hillcrest High School.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments